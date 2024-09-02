Ellie Scotney vs Mea Motu set for Catterall-Prograis undercard in Manchester in Oct

The next fight of Ellie Scotney has been confirmed for October 26 against Mea Motu at Co-op Live in Manchester, England. The world championship clash is featured on the Jack Catterall vs Regis Prograis undercard. The event airs live on DAZN.

Making her second ring appearance for the year, unbeaten Scotney (9-0) brings to the ring her IBF and WBO super bantamweight belts. The 26-year-old London native defeated Segolene Lefebvre by unanimous decision on the Gill vs Barrett undercard in April.

Undefeated Motu (19-0, 7 KOs) also fights for the second time in 2024 and makes her first attempt to land the major belts. The 34-year-old contender of New Zealand stopped Noppaket Srisawas in the second round last time out also in April.

“I’ve been desperate to get back in the ring since I unified the division in Manchester back in April,” Ellie Scotney said. “That night was a dream come true for me and it seems like the city is becoming a second home.”

“Right now all that matters is October 26 where I’m fully focused on defending what’s mine. I’m ready to prove I’m the number one in the super bantamweight division.”

Also confirmed for the Catterall vs Prograis undercard, a super featherweight bout between Reece Bellotti (19-5, 14 KOs) and Michael Gomez Jnr (21-1, 6 KOs). Bellotti’s British and Commonwealth titles are on the line.

Pat McCormack (5-0, 5 KOs) of the UK and Argentina’s William Andres Herrera (16-3, 7 KOs) clash for the vacant WBA Intercontinental title at welterweight. Campbell Hatton (14-1, 5 KOs) meets fellow-Brit James Flint (14-2-2, 3 KOs) in a rematch at super lightweight.

Also in action, super welterweights Ishmael Davis (13-0, 6 KOs) and William Crolla (5-0, 4 KOs) in the separate bouts. Stephen Clarke (4-0, 1 KO) goes through the ropes at middleweight and Joe McGrail (10-0, 5 KOs) fights at featherweight. Plus, Emily Whitworth makes her pro debut at bantamweight.

The main event pits Jack Catterall (29-1, 13 KOs) against Regis Prograis (29-2, 24 KOs). The contest features the British former super lightweight title challenger versus the former two-time junior welterweight champion of NOLA.