Gill vs Barrett results, live stream, Before the Bell, main card

Jordan Gill and Zelfa Barrett battle it out in the main event live stream from AO Arena in Manchester, England on Saturday, April 13. The contest pits the Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire native against the local former world title challenger. The all-British bout is scheduled for 12 rounds at super featherweight. The WBA International title is on the line.

Jordan Gill (28-2-1, 9 KOs) targets his second straight victory. Zelfa Barrett (30-2, 16 KOs) is riding a two-fight winning streak. Both fighters look to earn the opportunity to challenge for a world title.

The co-main event features England’s IBF super bantamweight champion Ellie Scotney (8-0) up against France’s WBO 122 lbs titleholder Segolene Lefebvre (18-0, 1 KO). The world championship unification bout is scheduled for 10 rounds.

Among Gill vs Barrett undercard bouts, Liverpool’s Stephen Clark (1-0, 1 KOs) goes up against Jensen Irving (4-9) of Swindon, Wiltshire at middleweight. As well, Rhiannon Dixon (9-0, 1 KO) of England faces Karen Elizabeth Carabajal (21-1, 3 KOs) of Argentina for the vacant WBO lightweight title.

Plus, British Jordan Flynn (9-0-1, 1 KO) and Tampela Maharusi (10-4-4, 5 KOs) of Tanzania clash at lightweight. In addition, Manchester’s British super featherweight champion Michael Gomez Jnr (20-1, 5 KOs) defends his belt against Kane Baker (19-10-2, 1 KO) of Birmingham. The full lineup can be found below.

Jordan Gill vs Zelfa Barrett live stream

United States

Broadcast: DAZN

Date: Saturday, April 13

Time: 2 pm ET / 11 am PT

Prelims: 11:30 am ET / 8:30 am PT

United Kingdom

Broadcast: DAZN

Date: Saturday, April 13

Time: 7 pm BST

Prelims: 4:30 pm BST

Australia

Broadcast: DAZN

Date: Sunday, April 14

Time: 4 am AEST

Prelims: 1:30 am AEST

Fight card

Get the full fight card and results below.

Main card

Jordan Gill vs. Zelfa Barrett, 12 rounds, super featherweight

Ellie Scotney vs. Segolene Lefebvre, 10 rounds, super bantamweight – Scotney’s IBF title, Lefebvre’s WBO title

Stephen Clarke vs. Jensen Irving, 4 rounds, middleweight

Rhiannon Dixon vs. Karen Elizabeth Carabajal, 10 rounds, lightweight – vacant WBO title

Jordan Flynn vs. Tampela Maharusi, 8 rounds, lightweight

Michael Gomez Jnr vs. Kane Baker, 10 rounds, super featherweight – Gomez’s British title

Prelims

Jack Turner vs. Abdul Kesi Ngaoma, 6 rounds, super flyweight

William Crolla vs. Fabio Cascone, 6 rounds, super welterweight

Jimmy Sains vs. Mateusz Kalecki, 6 rounds, middleweight

Brandon Scott vs. Rodrigo Matias Areco, 6 rounds, featherweight

Jordan Gill vs Zelfa Barrett results

Stay tuned for Jordan Gill vs Zelfa Barrett live results.