Subscribe
HomeBoxing

Mark Magsayo vs Eduardo Ramirez set for Davis-Martin undercard

Mark Magsayo meets Eduardo Ramirez in WBC super featherweight title eliminator in Las Vegas

BoxingNews
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments
Mark Magsayo faces Eduardo Ramirez on Davis vs Martin undercard in Las Vegas
Mark Magsayo during his fight against Julio Ceja at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV, USA on August 28, 2021 | Ryan Hafey / Premier Boxing Champions
Follow us

The bout between Mark Magsayo and Eduardo Ramirez has been reportedly added to the Gervonta Davis vs Frank Martin undercard. The PPV event takes place at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, June 15. The pair squares off in the WBC super featherweight title eliminator.

Former world champion Mark Magsayo (25-2, 17 KOs) returned to winning ways last December, when he stopped Isaac Avelar in the third round. The Tagbilaran City, Philippines native held the WBC featherweight title, claiming the strap by majority decision against Gary Allen Russell Jr in January 2022.

In July the same year, the 28-year-old lost the belt by split decision against Rey Vargas. In his following outing in March 2023, Valencia, California-based Magsayo fought Brandon Figueroa for the interim WBC 126-pound belt, but dropped a unanimous decision.

Former title challenger Eduardo Ramirez (28-3-3, 13 KOs) is coming off the win via sixth-round TKO against Sebastian Diaz Maldonado last August. With the victory, the 31-year-old southpaw got back in the win column, after suffering the defeat by knockout in the second round against Isaac Cruz in September 2022.

Earlier in his career, Ramirez held the interim WBA featherweight belt, eliminating Isaac Avelar in the third round of their bout in May 2021. Back in December 2017 the native of Los Mochis, Mexico challenged Lee Selby for the IBF featherweight belt, but fell short dropping a UD.

The Magsayo vs Ramirez clash was first reported by Viva Promotions and then by Salvador Rodriguez via posts on social media. According to Cebu Daily News, the fight is the former world champion’s first out of two steps to earn his next title shot. Premier Boxing Champions is yet to formally confirm the matchup.

In the main event, Baltimore’s three-division world champion Gervonta Davis puts his WBA lightweight title on the line against Frank Martin of Detroit. In the co-main event, two-time super middleweight champion David Benavidez of Phoenix and Ukraine’s former light heavyweight champion Oleksandr Gvozdyk of Ukraine battle it out for the interim WBC 175-pound title.

Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

Latest News

View all
Newsletter
Leave your comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognized professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.

Got a tip?
We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.
Send a tip
Newsletter
Get top stories directly in your inbox.
© 2024 Fightmag®, ISSN 2652-5097.