Mark Magsayo vs Eduardo Ramirez set for Davis-Martin undercard

The bout between Mark Magsayo and Eduardo Ramirez has been reportedly added to the Gervonta Davis vs Frank Martin undercard. The PPV event takes place at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, June 15. The pair squares off in the WBC super featherweight title eliminator.

Former world champion Mark Magsayo (25-2, 17 KOs) returned to winning ways last December, when he stopped Isaac Avelar in the third round. The Tagbilaran City, Philippines native held the WBC featherweight title, claiming the strap by majority decision against Gary Allen Russell Jr in January 2022.

In July the same year, the 28-year-old lost the belt by split decision against Rey Vargas. In his following outing in March 2023, Valencia, California-based Magsayo fought Brandon Figueroa for the interim WBC 126-pound belt, but dropped a unanimous decision.

Former title challenger Eduardo Ramirez (28-3-3, 13 KOs) is coming off the win via sixth-round TKO against Sebastian Diaz Maldonado last August. With the victory, the 31-year-old southpaw got back in the win column, after suffering the defeat by knockout in the second round against Isaac Cruz in September 2022.

Earlier in his career, Ramirez held the interim WBA featherweight belt, eliminating Isaac Avelar in the third round of their bout in May 2021. Back in December 2017 the native of Los Mochis, Mexico challenged Lee Selby for the IBF featherweight belt, but fell short dropping a UD.

The Magsayo vs Ramirez clash was first reported by Viva Promotions and then by Salvador Rodriguez via posts on social media. According to Cebu Daily News, the fight is the former world champion’s first out of two steps to earn his next title shot. Premier Boxing Champions is yet to formally confirm the matchup.

In the main event, Baltimore’s three-division world champion Gervonta Davis puts his WBA lightweight title on the line against Frank Martin of Detroit. In the co-main event, two-time super middleweight champion David Benavidez of Phoenix and Ukraine’s former light heavyweight champion Oleksandr Gvozdyk of Ukraine battle it out for the interim WBC 175-pound title.