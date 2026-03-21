Elijah Garcia vs Kevin Newman II headlines Fundora-Thurman prelims

The bout between Elijah Garcia and Kevin Newman II headlines the three-fight Fundora vs Thurman prelims, live on Prime Video. The event takes place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 28. The contest is scheduled for 10 rounds at super middleweight.

Garcia (17-1, 13 KOs) of Glendale, Arizona, and Newman II (18-3-1, 11 KOs) of Los Angeles were originally scheduled for the PPV undercard. The bout was moved to headline the prelims after Yoenis Tellez vs Brian Mendoza was set as the new co-feature, following the withdrawal of Frank Sanchez.

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Garcia, 22, comes off a split decision victory over Terrell Gausha last March, rebounding from a defeat to Kyrone Davis in mid-2024.

Newman, 34, defeated Malcolm Jones by seventh-round TKO last July, securing his seventh win in a row.

“I’m excited to headline on Prime Video on March 28,” said Garcia. “I’m working hard and can’t wait to show everything we’ve been working on in camp. This is a big opportunity to make a statement at super middleweight and I’m gonna make the most of it.”

Newman said, “I want to thank everyone who made this opportunity possible. I’m looking forward to getting into the ring on March 28 and showcasing my skills. I’m coming to put on a dominant performance from start to finish.”

In other Fundora vs Thurman prelims

The “First on Prime” lineup also features a 10-round lightweight matchup between Kaipo Gallegos and Julian Gonzalez.

Unbeaten 20-year-old Las Vegas southpaw Gallegos (11-0-1, 9 KOs) is fresh off a third-round stoppage victory over Wilson Akinocho in January.

In his previous bout last July, 24-year-old Gonzalez (16-1-1, 12 KOs) of Reading, Pennsylvania, dropped a split decision to Jason Sanchez, suffering his first defeat as a pro.

The stream opener is a six-round featherweight clash between Brayan Gonzalez and Brandon Medina Guerrero.

Unbeaten 20-year-old Gonzalez (4-0, 3 KOs) of Phoenix, Arizona, defeated Osiel Flores by third-round TKO last May.

Mexico’s 26-year-old Guerrero (7-4) lost a split decision to Sachery Sam last December.

In the main event, Sebastian Fundora (23-1-1, 15 KOs) of West Palm Beach, Florida, defends his WBC super welterweight title against former unified welterweight champion Keith Thurman (31-1, 23 KOs) of Clearwater, Florida.

The current Fundora vs Thurman lineup is as follows:

Main card

Sebastian Fundora (c) vs. Keith Thurman, WBC super welterweight title

Yoenis Tellez vs Brian Mendoza, super welterweight

Yoenli Hernandez vs. Terrell Gausha, middleweight

Gurgen Hovhannisyan vs. Cesar Navarro, heavyweight

Prelims

Elijah Garcia vs. Kevin Newman II, super middleweight

Kaipo Gallegos vs. Julian Gonzalez, lightweight

Brayan Gonzalez vs. Brandon Medina Guerrero, featherweight