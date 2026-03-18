Keith Thurman: My path to world title goes through Fundora

Keith Thurman challenges Sebastian Fundora for the WBC super welterweight title on March 28 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. The former unified welterweight champion promises “one of the best fights of the year” in his attempt to become a two-division world champion.

Thurman (31-1, 23 KOs) of Clearwater, Florida, and Fundora (23-1-1, 15 KOs) of West Palm Beach, Florida, were originally scheduled to square off last October, but the Coachella-based champion suffered a hand injury, postponing the fight.

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“This will definitely solidify me as a Hall of Famer,” says Thurman, 37, who is now coached by veteran trainer Tony Morgan. “This is just a beautiful opportunity. The last time I held a world title was in 2019. I don’t think anyone from that generation has a story like this.”

“Boxing loves great comeback stories, and this is a modern-day story right now. This is what boxing movies are all about. It’s been done, it can be done, and it’s gonna be done again. I’m looking forward to solidifying my place in boxing history.”

“At the time [when the fight was postponed], it just felt like it was hard to catch a break. But I know how to be patient. Now the fight’s happening, and they say good things come to those who wait.”

“The only thing I did after the delay was take my daughter to eat ice cream every day for a week. Might as well enjoy it for a second before we got back on track for this matchup.”

“One of the reasons why I chose Tony Morgan is because we go way back. There aren’t a lot of people who know Keith Thurman the way Tony Morgan knows Keith Thurman. He was very close friends with my first coach, Ben Getty. We’ve had a great relationship since my youth. I didn’t pick Tony to replace my coach – my coach, Dan Birmingham, retired.”

“Unlike a lot of fighters, I’m very blessed to have trainers who really know my history and my background. Tony Morgan is a world-class trainer who’s had Olympians and world champions and is extremely qualified for the job.”

“I love working with people who understand me. He sees what I see, which is what can be taken advantage of in this fight.”

‘Fundora’s never seen anything like this’

Thurman and Fundora share a common opponent in Tim Tszyu. Thurman was scheduled to face Tszyu in March 2024 but withdrew due to injury. Fundora replaced him, winning by split decision. In their mid-2025 rematch, Fundora dominated Tszyu, forcing him to quit after seven rounds.

Facing Keith Thurman next Saturday in Las Vegas, 28-year-old southpaw Sebastian Fundora makes the third defense of his title.

“Fundora wasn’t a big name when he was first coming up, and I was yet to enter the division,” Thurman says. “He’s so tall that you weren’t sure if he was going to move up to other weight classes. It didn’t really cross my mind until he took my spot when I got hurt before the Tim Tszyu fight.”

“I knew that I wanted to win a world title, and once he won his rematch, I knew my path to the world title was gonna go through Fundora.”

“March 28, the world is gonna see one of the best fights of the year. Fundora really comes to fight, and I truly come to fight. There’s a lot of potential for some great back-and-forth.”

“I’m gonna look to set traps, drop those heavy hammers on him, and hopefully go home early. Fundora’s never seen anything like this.”

The Fundora vs Thurman showdown headlines PBC PPV on Prime Video.

In the co-feature, Yoenis Tellez (11-1, 8 KOs) of Cuba takes on Albuquerque’s Brian Mendoza (23-4, 17 KOs) in a 10-round super welterweight bout.

Also on the card is a 10-round middleweight clash between Yoenli Hernandez (9-0, 8 KOs) of Cuba and Cleveland’s Terrell Gausha (24-5-1, 12 KOs).

The PPV opener is a 10-round heavyweight contest between Gurgen Hovhannisyan (9-0, 8 KOs) of Armenia and Mexico’s Cesar Navarro (15-3, 13 KOs).