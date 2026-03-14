Tellez faces Mendoza in new co-feature on Fundora vs Thurman card

The bout between Yoenis Tellez and Brian Mendoza is a new co-feature for Sebastian Fundora vs Keith Thurman on March 28 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. The contest replaces the IBF heavyweight title eliminator between Frank Sanchez and Richard Torrez Jr., which had been postponed.

Tellez (11-1, 8 KOs) of Cuba and Mendoza (23-4, 17 KOs) of Albuquerque, New Mexico, square off in a 10-round super welterweight bout. The matchup between two former interim champions airs live on Prime Video as part of PBC PPV.

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Former interim WBA titleholder Tellez defeated Kendo Castaneda by fifth-round RTD last December. With the victory, the 25-year-old bounced back from a decision defeat to Abass Baraou in August, when he lost his title. Tellez’s resume also includes a decision victory over Julian Williams, among others.

“I respect Brian Mendoza and everything he’s done, but on March 28 at MGM Grand, I’m coming hungry and ready to seize this opportunity,” said Tellez. “I’ve worked too hard to let this moment pass me by. I’m prepared to leave everything in the ring, because my goal is to get back to that world title fight, and this is a major step in that direction. The fans in Las Vegas are going to see the best version of me, and I plan to put on a show. I’m coming with everything!”

Former interim WBC champion Mendoza stopped Jesus Antonio Rojas in the fourth round last July. With the win, the Las Vegas-based 32-year-old rebounded from a pair of decision losses to Serhii Bohachuk and Tim Tszyu. Earlier in his career, Mendoza scored a notable knockout of Fundora.

“I couldn’t be more excited to be back under the bright lights in Las Vegas on a card like this,” said Mendoza. “A win here turns everything around and puts me right back where I belong, with the best in the world at 154 pounds. I’m hungrier than ever to get back to the top and ready to knock out whoever gets in my way, starting with Tellez.”

Other updates on Fundora vs Thurman card

The 10-round heavyweight bout between Gurgen Hovhannisyan (9-0, 8 KOs) of Armenia and Mexico’s Cesar Navarro (15-3, 13 KOs) is a new PPV opener.

The 10-round super middleweight battle between Elijah Garcia (17-1, 13 KOs) of Glendale, Arizona, and Kevin Newman II (18-3-1, 11 KOs) of Los Angeles has been moved to headline the prelims.

In the 12-round main event, Sebastian Fundora (23-1-1, 15 KOs) of West Palm Beach, Florida, defends his WBC super welterweight title against former unified welterweight champion Keith Thurman (31-1, 23 KOs) of Clearwater, Florida.

The main card also features a 10-round middleweight clash between Yoenli Hernandez (9-0, 8 KOs) of Cuba and Cleveland’s Terrell Gausha (24-5-1, 12 KOs).

Other bouts on the Fundora vs Thurman prelims are expected to be confirmed shortly. The current lineup is as follows:

Main card

Sebastian Fundora vs. Keith Thurman, WBC super welterweight title

Yoenis Tellez vs Brian Mendoza, super welterweight

Yoenli Hernandez vs. Terrell Gausha, middleweight

Gurgen Hovhannisyan vs. Cesar Navarro, heavyweight

Prelims

Elijah Garcia vs. Kevin Newman II, super middleweight