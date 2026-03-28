Live results: Sebastian Fundora TKOs Keith Thurman – Video

Sebastian Fundora defends his WBC super welterweight title against Keith Thurman tonight, Saturday, March 28, live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. The bout headlines the PBC PPV on Prime Video. The contest is scheduled for 12 rounds.

Fundora (23-1-1, 15 KOs) of West Palm Beach, Florida, makes the third defense of his 154-pound belt, following a stoppage of Tim Tszyu in their rematch last July. Former unified welterweight champion Thurman (31-1, 23 KOs) of Clearwater, Florida, is looking to become a two-weight champion after stopping Brock Jarvis last March in a successful return to the ring.

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Coachella-based 28-year-old southpaw Fundora stands 6 feet 5½ inches (197 cm) tall with an 80-inch (203 cm) reach.

Thurman, 37, stands 5 feet 7½ inches (171 cm) with a 69-inch (175 cm) reach.

The Fundora vs Thurman undercard includes:

A 10-round super welterweight bout between Yoenis Tellez (11-1, 8 KOs) of Cuba and Brian Mendoza (23-4, 17 KOs) of Albuquerque, New Mexico.

A 10-round middleweight matchup between Cuba’s Yoenli Hernandez (9-0, 8 KOs) and Terrell Gausha (24-5-1, 12 KOs) of Cleveland, Ohio.

A 10-round heavyweight showdown pitting Armenia’s Gurgen Hovhannisyan (9-0, 8 KOs) against Cesar Navarro (15-3, 13 KOs) of Mexico.

Fundora vs Thurman results

Main card

Sebastian Fundora def. Keith Thurman by TKO (R6, 1:17) | Watch video

Yoenis Tellez def. Brian Mendoza by unanimous decision (98-92, 97-93, 97-93) | Watch video

Yoenli Hernandez def. Terrell Gausha by TKO (R4, 1:17) | Watch video

Gurgen Hovhannisyan def. Cesar Navarro by TKO (R5, 2:45) | Watch video

Prelims

Kevin Newman II def. Elijah Garcia by majority decision (95-95, 98-92, 96-94)

Brayan Gonzalez def. Brandon Medina Guerrero by TKO (R5, 1:57) | Watch video

Kaipo Gallegos def. Julian Gonzalez by unanimous decision (97-92, 97-92, 98-91)

Non-televised

Aldo Blancas def. Jamal Johnson by TKO (R2, 0:17)

Robert Guerrero def. Rigoberto Rivera by unanimous decision (39-36, 38-37, 38-37)

Cristian Cangelosi vs. Miguel Angel Hernandez – split draw (96-94, 94-96, 95-95)

Fundora vs Thurman live blog March 28, 2026 11:36 PM EDT Fundora After Win Over Thurman Sebastian Fundora shares his thoughts following his victory over Keith Thurman. March 28, 2026 11:20 PM EDT Sebastian Fundora TKOs Keith Thurman in sixth round Sebastian Fundora (24-1-1, 16 KOs) defeats Keith Thurman (31-2, 23 KOs) by sixth-round TKO to make the third successful defense of his WBC super welterweight title. The stoppage came at 1:17 of the round. March 28, 2026 11:04 PM EDT Fundora almost drops Thurman in Round 2 Fundora lands a left hand in the second round that almost drops Thurman. March 28, 2026 10:58 PM EDT Fundora vs Thurman Underway The main event is underway as Sebastian Fundora and Keith Thurman face off inside the ring. March 28, 2026 10:40 PM EDT Fundora vs Thurman – Main Event It’s time for the main event, featuring Sebastian Fundora against Keith Thurman.



Coachella-based Fundora (23-1-1, 15 KOs) of West Palm Beach, Florida, makes the third defense of his WBC super welterweight title. The 28-year-old southpaw comes off a stoppage victory over Tim Tszyu in their rematch last July.



Former unified welterweight champion Thurman (31-1, 23 KOs) of Clearwater, Florida, aims to win a title in his second weight class. The 37-year-old made his successful ring return last March, stopping Brock Jarvis in the third round.



The championship bout is scheduled for 12 rounds, with both fighters promising to end it inside the distance. Sebastian Fundora and Keith Thurman face off during the weigh-in on March 27, 2026, in Las Vegas, NV. Photo by Michael Bishop/Premier Boxing Champions March 28, 2026 10:35 PM EDT Yoenis Tellez defeats Brian Mendoza by decision Yoenis Tellez (12-1, 8 KOs) defeats Brian Mendoza (23-5, 17 KOs) by unanimous decision at super welterweight. After 10 rounds, the judges scored the fight 98-92, 97-93, and 97-93. March 28, 2026 10:13 PM EDT Tellez Suffers Headbutt Yoenis Tellez suffers a massive headbutt in his fight with Brian Mendoza. March 28, 2026 10:11 PM EDT Keith Thurman Straps on His Gloves Keith Thurman readies his gloves as the Fundora showdown approaches. March 28, 2026 10:09 PM EDT Sebastian Fundora Gloves Up It’s almost time, as Sebastian Fundora straps on his gloves to face Keith Thurman. March 28, 2026 9:34 PM EDT Yoenli Hernandez TKOs Terrell Gausha in fourth round Yoenli Hernandez (10-0, 9 KOs) defeats Terrell Gausha (24-6-1, 12 KOs) by fourth-round TKO at middleweight. The referee stepped in and waved the fight off. Gausha didn’t seem happy with the stoppage. March 28, 2026 9:32 PM EDT Rolly Romero Predicts Fundora vs Thurman Rolando “Rolly” Romero picks the winner of Fundora vs Thurman. March 28, 2026 9:11 PM EDT Hernandez vs Gausha Happening Now The middleweight bout between Yoenli Hernandez (9-0, 8 KOs) and Terrell Gausha (24-5-1, 12 KOs) is now underway. March 28, 2026 9:08 PM EDT Keith Thurman Arrives Keith Thurman arrives at MGM. March 28, 2026 8:59 PM EDT Team Fundora Arrives Team Fundora is in the building. March 28, 2026 8:50 PM EDT Gurgen Hovhannisyan TKOs Cesar Navarro in fifth round Gurgen Hovhannisyan (10-0, 9 KOs) defeats Cesar Navarro (15-4, 13 KOs) by fifth-round TKO at heavyweight. The stoppage came at 2:45 of the round. March 28, 2026 8:36 PM EDT Hovhannisyan vs Navarro Underway The main card is underway as Gurgen Hovhannisyan (9-0, 8 KOs) battles Cesar Navarro (15-3, 13 KOs) at heavyweight. March 28, 2026 7:52 PM EDT Kevin Newman II defeats Elijah Garcia by decision Wrapping up the prelims, Kevin Newman II (19-3-1, 11 KOs) defeats Elijah Garcia (17-2, 13 KOs) by majority decision at super middleweight. After 10 rounds, the judges scored the fight 95-95, 98-92, and 96-94. March 28, 2026 7:00 PM EDT Brayan Gonzalez TKOs Brandon Medina in fifth round Brayan Gonzalez (5-0, 4 KOs) defeats Brandon Medina Guerrero (7-5) by fifth-round TKO at featherweight. The referee stopped the fight at 1:57 of the round. March 28, 2026 6:25 PM EDT Kaipo Gallegos defeats Julian Gonzalez by decision Kicking off the prelims, Kaipo Gallegos (12-0-1, 9 KOs) defeats Julian Gonzalez (16-2-1, 12 KOs) by unanimous decision at lightweight. After 10 rounds, the judges scored the fight 97-92, 97-92, and 98-91. March 28, 2026 5:49 PM EDT Robert Guerrero defeats Rigoberto Rivera by decision Also on the non-televised undercard, Robert Guerrero (8-0, 3 KOs) defeats Rigoberto Rivera (3-3, 1 KO) by unanimous decision at super lightweight. The judges scored the four-round fight 39-36, 38-37, and 38-37. March 28, 2026 5:48 PM EDT Cristian Cangelosi vs Miguel Angel Hernandez ends in draw Among the non-televised bouts, Cristian Cangelosi (12-0-1, 5 KOs) and Miguel Angel Hernandez (9-1-1, 7 KOs) fight to a split draw. After 10 rounds at super welterweight, the judges scored the fight 96-94, 94-96, and 95-95. March 28, 2026 5:02 PM EDT Fundora vs Thurman – Free Prelims Live Stream The Fundora vs Thurman “First on Prime” free prelims start in half an hour. You can watch the live stream at the top of the page. March 28, 2026 4:48 PM EDT Sebastian Fundora's Final Words Ahead of Thurman Fight Here’s what Sebastian Fundora had to say at the weigh-ins, one day before his WBC super welterweight title defense against Keith Thurman. March 28, 2026 4:35 PM EDT Keith Thurman's Final Words Ahead of Fundora Fight Here’s what Keith Thurman had to say at the weigh-in, one day before his fight with Sebastian Fundora. March 28, 2026 3:37 PM EDT Watch: Fundora vs Thurman – Final Faceoff Watch the main event weigh-ins as Sebastian Fundora and Keith Thurman step onto the scales and come face to face one last time before their fight. March 28, 2026 2:37 PM EDT Watch: Fundora vs Thurman – Prelims Press Conference In case you missed it, watch the press conference featuring the fighters battling on the Fundora vs Thurman “First on Prime” prelims.



Elijah Garcia (17-1, 13 KOs) faces Kevin Newman II (18-3-1, 11 KOs) at super middleweight, Kaipo Gallegos (11-0-1, 9 KOs) takes on Julian Gonzalez (16-1-1, 12 KOs) at lightweight, and Brayan Gonzalez (4-0, 3 KOs) meets Brandon Medina Guerrero (7-4) at featherweight. March 28, 2026 12:01 AM EDT How to watch and start time Fundora vs Thurman airs live on Prime Video PPV at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT. The “First on Prime” free prelims begin at 5:30 p.m. ET / 2:30 p.m. PT on Prime Video and PBC YouTube.



In Australia, Fundora vs Thurman airs live on Kayo Sports at 11:00 a.m. AEDT.