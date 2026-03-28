Live results: Sebastian Fundora TKOs Keith Thurman – Video

Sebastian Fundora defends his WBC super welterweight title against Keith Thurman tonight, Saturday, March 28, live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. The bout headlines the PBC PPV on Prime Video. The contest is scheduled for 12 rounds.
Fundora (23-1-1, 15 KOs) of West Palm Beach, Florida, makes the third defense of his 154-pound belt, following a stoppage of Tim Tszyu in their rematch last July. Former unified welterweight champion Thurman (31-1, 23 KOs) of Clearwater, Florida, is looking to become a two-weight champion after stopping Brock Jarvis last March in a successful return to the ring.
- Coachella-based 28-year-old southpaw Fundora stands 6 feet 5½ inches (197 cm) tall with an 80-inch (203 cm) reach.
- Thurman, 37, stands 5 feet 7½ inches (171 cm) with a 69-inch (175 cm) reach.
The Fundora vs Thurman undercard includes:
- A 10-round super welterweight bout between Yoenis Tellez (11-1, 8 KOs) of Cuba and Brian Mendoza (23-4, 17 KOs) of Albuquerque, New Mexico.
- A 10-round middleweight matchup between Cuba’s Yoenli Hernandez (9-0, 8 KOs) and Terrell Gausha (24-5-1, 12 KOs) of Cleveland, Ohio.
- A 10-round heavyweight showdown pitting Armenia’s Gurgen Hovhannisyan (9-0, 8 KOs) against Cesar Navarro (15-3, 13 KOs) of Mexico.
Fundora vs Thurman results
Main card
- Sebastian Fundora def. Keith Thurman by TKO (R6, 1:17) | Watch video
- Yoenis Tellez def. Brian Mendoza by unanimous decision (98-92, 97-93, 97-93) | Watch video
- Yoenli Hernandez def. Terrell Gausha by TKO (R4, 1:17) | Watch video
- Gurgen Hovhannisyan def. Cesar Navarro by TKO (R5, 2:45) | Watch video
Prelims
- Kevin Newman II def. Elijah Garcia by majority decision (95-95, 98-92, 96-94)
- Brayan Gonzalez def. Brandon Medina Guerrero by TKO (R5, 1:57) | Watch video
- Kaipo Gallegos def. Julian Gonzalez by unanimous decision (97-92, 97-92, 98-91)
Non-televised
- Aldo Blancas def. Jamal Johnson by TKO (R2, 0:17)
- Robert Guerrero def. Rigoberto Rivera by unanimous decision (39-36, 38-37, 38-37)
- Cristian Cangelosi vs. Miguel Angel Hernandez – split draw (96-94, 94-96, 95-95)
Fundora vs Thurman live blog
Fundora After Win Over Thurman
Sebastian Fundora shares his thoughts following his victory over Keith Thurman.
Sebastian Fundora TKOs Keith Thurman in sixth round
Sebastian Fundora (24-1-1, 16 KOs) defeats Keith Thurman (31-2, 23 KOs) by sixth-round TKO to make the third successful defense of his WBC super welterweight title. The stoppage came at 1:17 of the round.
Fundora almost drops Thurman in Round 2
Fundora lands a left hand in the second round that almost drops Thurman.
Fundora vs Thurman Underway
The main event is underway as Sebastian Fundora and Keith Thurman face off inside the ring.
Fundora vs Thurman – Main Event
It’s time for the main event, featuring Sebastian Fundora against Keith Thurman.
Coachella-based Fundora (23-1-1, 15 KOs) of West Palm Beach, Florida, makes the third defense of his WBC super welterweight title. The 28-year-old southpaw comes off a stoppage victory over Tim Tszyu in their rematch last July.
Former unified welterweight champion Thurman (31-1, 23 KOs) of Clearwater, Florida, aims to win a title in his second weight class. The 37-year-old made his successful ring return last March, stopping Brock Jarvis in the third round.
The championship bout is scheduled for 12 rounds, with both fighters promising to end it inside the distance.
Yoenis Tellez defeats Brian Mendoza by decision
Yoenis Tellez (12-1, 8 KOs) defeats Brian Mendoza (23-5, 17 KOs) by unanimous decision at super welterweight. After 10 rounds, the judges scored the fight 98-92, 97-93, and 97-93.
Tellez Suffers Headbutt
Yoenis Tellez suffers a massive headbutt in his fight with Brian Mendoza.
Keith Thurman Straps on His Gloves
Keith Thurman readies his gloves as the Fundora showdown approaches.
Sebastian Fundora Gloves Up
It’s almost time, as Sebastian Fundora straps on his gloves to face Keith Thurman.
Yoenli Hernandez TKOs Terrell Gausha in fourth round
Yoenli Hernandez (10-0, 9 KOs) defeats Terrell Gausha (24-6-1, 12 KOs) by fourth-round TKO at middleweight. The referee stepped in and waved the fight off. Gausha didn’t seem happy with the stoppage.
Rolly Romero Predicts Fundora vs Thurman
Rolando “Rolly” Romero picks the winner of Fundora vs Thurman.
Hernandez vs Gausha Happening Now
The middleweight bout between Yoenli Hernandez (9-0, 8 KOs) and Terrell Gausha (24-5-1, 12 KOs) is now underway.
Keith Thurman Arrives
Keith Thurman arrives at MGM.
Team Fundora Arrives
Team Fundora is in the building.
Gurgen Hovhannisyan TKOs Cesar Navarro in fifth round
Gurgen Hovhannisyan (10-0, 9 KOs) defeats Cesar Navarro (15-4, 13 KOs) by fifth-round TKO at heavyweight. The stoppage came at 2:45 of the round.
Hovhannisyan vs Navarro Underway
The main card is underway as Gurgen Hovhannisyan (9-0, 8 KOs) battles Cesar Navarro (15-3, 13 KOs) at heavyweight.
Kevin Newman II defeats Elijah Garcia by decision
Wrapping up the prelims, Kevin Newman II (19-3-1, 11 KOs) defeats Elijah Garcia (17-2, 13 KOs) by majority decision at super middleweight. After 10 rounds, the judges scored the fight 95-95, 98-92, and 96-94.
Brayan Gonzalez TKOs Brandon Medina in fifth round
Brayan Gonzalez (5-0, 4 KOs) defeats Brandon Medina Guerrero (7-5) by fifth-round TKO at featherweight. The referee stopped the fight at 1:57 of the round.
Kaipo Gallegos defeats Julian Gonzalez by decision
Kicking off the prelims, Kaipo Gallegos (12-0-1, 9 KOs) defeats Julian Gonzalez (16-2-1, 12 KOs) by unanimous decision at lightweight. After 10 rounds, the judges scored the fight 97-92, 97-92, and 98-91.
Robert Guerrero defeats Rigoberto Rivera by decision
Also on the non-televised undercard, Robert Guerrero (8-0, 3 KOs) defeats Rigoberto Rivera (3-3, 1 KO) by unanimous decision at super lightweight. The judges scored the four-round fight 39-36, 38-37, and 38-37.
Cristian Cangelosi vs Miguel Angel Hernandez ends in draw
Among the non-televised bouts, Cristian Cangelosi (12-0-1, 5 KOs) and Miguel Angel Hernandez (9-1-1, 7 KOs) fight to a split draw. After 10 rounds at super welterweight, the judges scored the fight 96-94, 94-96, and 95-95.
Fundora vs Thurman – Free Prelims Live Stream
The Fundora vs Thurman “First on Prime” free prelims start in half an hour. You can watch the live stream at the top of the page.
Sebastian Fundora's Final Words Ahead of Thurman Fight
Here’s what Sebastian Fundora had to say at the weigh-ins, one day before his WBC super welterweight title defense against Keith Thurman.
Keith Thurman's Final Words Ahead of Fundora Fight
Here’s what Keith Thurman had to say at the weigh-in, one day before his fight with Sebastian Fundora.
Watch: Fundora vs Thurman – Final Faceoff
Watch the main event weigh-ins as Sebastian Fundora and Keith Thurman step onto the scales and come face to face one last time before their fight.
Watch: Fundora vs Thurman – Prelims Press Conference
In case you missed it, watch the press conference featuring the fighters battling on the Fundora vs Thurman “First on Prime” prelims.
Elijah Garcia (17-1, 13 KOs) faces Kevin Newman II (18-3-1, 11 KOs) at super middleweight, Kaipo Gallegos (11-0-1, 9 KOs) takes on Julian Gonzalez (16-1-1, 12 KOs) at lightweight, and Brayan Gonzalez (4-0, 3 KOs) meets Brandon Medina Guerrero (7-4) at featherweight.
How to watch and start time
Fundora vs Thurman airs live on Prime Video PPV at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT. The “First on Prime” free prelims begin at 5:30 p.m. ET / 2:30 p.m. PT on Prime Video and PBC YouTube.
In Australia, Fundora vs Thurman airs live on Kayo Sports at 11:00 a.m. AEDT.
Why don’t you have any Latino commentators? Latinos are a huge boxing fan base! Not sure I want to spend my money on any of your PPV fights if there’s such a bias?
This is America and English is spoken here.