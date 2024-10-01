Elijah Flores vs Omar Rosario among bouts confirmed for Rivera-Beltran undercard

The bout between Elijah Flores and Omar Rosario has been made official, among other matchups, for MVP 9: Rivera vs Beltran. The fight card takes place at Coliseo Roger Mendoza in Caguas, Puerto Rico on October 11. The contest is scheduled for eight rounds at welterweight.

Unbeaten Elijah Flores (8-0, 3 KOs) goes through the ropes for the second time this year. In his previous bout in March, the 20-year-old native of The Bronx, New York stopped Alejandro Munera in the fourth round.

Making his hometown ring appearance, Omar Rosario (13-1, 4 KOs) battles it out for the third time in 2024. The 26-year-old Puerto Rican is coming off the win by knockout in the second round against Wilfrido Buelvas in June. In February, he scored a unanimous decision against Alberto Candelaria.

Previously announced Krystal Rosado-Ortiz is now set for her next fight against Perla Lomeli. The pair squares off in a six-rounder at super bantamweight. Puerto Rico’s Rosado (4-0, 2 KOs) is fresh off the win by TKO in the fourth round against Veronika Dmitriyeva in July. Lomeli (6-2) of Mexico took a split decision against Maureen Shea last time out in August.

Also confirmed for the MVP 9 main card, Alexis Chaparro (2-0, 2 KOs) in a four-round bout at middleweight. The Ridgewood, New York-based Puerto Rican KO’d Kevin Hill in the second round in July and Daniel Augare in the first round in his pro boxing debut in April. His opponent is expected to be determined shortly.

An all-Puerto Rican six-round super featherweight clash between William Y. Colon Vazquez and Jan Pomales Rivera has been scheduled for the MVP 9 prelims. Unbeaten Vazquez (4-0, 2 KOs) earned a unanimous decision against Miguel Junior Ruiz-Padilla in June and TKO’d Michael Mirabal Rosario in the first round in February. Rivera (7-3, 4 KOs) defeated Angel Ramon Rosado Lopez by majority decision in April.

As well, Herich Ruiz Cordoba and Travorus Barnes go head-to-head in an eight-rounder at heavyweight. Cuban-born Las Vegas-based Cordoba (5-0, 4 KOs) won his previous bout in June by knockout in the sixth round against Brandon Carmack. Summit, Mississippi-based Barnes (6-0, 5 KOs) stopped Dewayne McQueen in the first round in June and Avery Duke Sensley in the second round in March.

Also on the prelims, Carlos Jamil De Leon (1-0, 1 KOs) faces an opponent to be named. The native of Caguas, Puerto Rico made his pro boxing debut at super featherweight in June, securing the win via first-round TKO against Christian Reed.

In the MVP 9 main event, Jan Paul Rivera-Pizarro (10-0, 6 KOs) of Ponce, Puerto Rico faces Andy Beltran (8-0, 5 KOs) of Las Vegas. The bout is scheduled for eight rounds at super featherweight. The WBC Latino regional title is on the line.