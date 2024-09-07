Jan Paul Rivera faces Andy Beltran in MVP 9 main event in Puerto Rico in October

Jan Paul Rivera-Pizarro is set for his next fight against Andy Beltran on Friday, October 11 at Coliseo Roger Mendoza in Caguas, Puerto Rico. The 10-round contest headlines “Most Valuable Prospects 9” live on DAZN. The pair battles it out for WBC Latino regional title at super featherweight.

Rivera-Pizarro (10-0, 6 KOs) makes his third ring appearance for the year. The native of Ponce, Puerto Rico stopped Justin Goodson in the seventh round of their MVP 7 main event in July in Orlando. In April at the same venue, the unbeaten 23-year-old scored a unanimous decision against David Perez.

Unbeaten Andy Beltran (8-0, 5 KOs) goes through the ropes for the second time in 2024. The 22-year-old Las Vegas native stopped Isiah Rodriguez in the first round last time out in March in Bellflower, California.

“Signing with Amanda Serrano, Nakisa Bidarian, Jake Paul, and MVP is a great opportunity for me to become a star, and I’m proud to be joining such a dynamic, talented team,” Jan Paul Rivera said. “Most Valuable Prospects 9 is more than just another fight for me – it’s a chance to showcase my skills and represent my home in Puerto Rico. I can’t wait to put on a show for my fans at the Coliseo Roger Mendoza.”

The MVP 9 fight card is also set to see Krystal Rosado-Ortiz (4-0, 2 KOs) at flyweight. Puerto Rico’s 21-year-old stopped Veronika Dmitriyeva in the fourth round in July and defeated Gloria Munguilla by majority decision in March.

Plus, Puerto Rican-born 24-year-old middleweight Alexis Chaparro (2-0, 2 KOs) of Ridgewood, New York looks for his third win for the year, following the second-round KO against Kevin Hill in July and the first round KO against Daniel Augare in April.

Their respective opponents and other bouts are expected to be confirmed shortly.