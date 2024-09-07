Subscribe
Jan Paul Rivera faces Andy Beltran in MVP 9 main event in Puerto Rico in October

Jan Paul Rivera & Andy Beltran clash for WBC Latino regional title; Also on MVP 9 fight card Krystal Rosado, Alexis Chaparro

By Parviz Iskenderov
Jan Paul Rivera-Pizarro vs Andy Beltran headlines MVP 9 Puerto Rico
Jan Paul Rivera-Pizarro faces Andy Beltran in the MVP 9 main event at Coliseo Roger Mendoza in Caguas, Puerto Rico | Harry Aaron/Most Valuable Promotions

Jan Paul Rivera-Pizarro is set for his next fight against Andy Beltran on Friday, October 11 at Coliseo Roger Mendoza in Caguas, Puerto Rico. The 10-round contest headlines “Most Valuable Prospects 9” live on DAZN. The pair battles it out for WBC Latino regional title at super featherweight.

Rivera-Pizarro (10-0, 6 KOs) makes his third ring appearance for the year. The native of Ponce, Puerto Rico stopped Justin Goodson in the seventh round of their MVP 7 main event in July in Orlando. In April at the same venue, the unbeaten 23-year-old scored a unanimous decision against David Perez.

Unbeaten Andy Beltran (8-0, 5 KOs) goes through the ropes for the second time in 2024. The 22-year-old Las Vegas native stopped Isiah Rodriguez in the first round last time out in March in Bellflower, California.

“Signing with Amanda Serrano, Nakisa Bidarian, Jake Paul, and MVP is a great opportunity for me to become a star, and I’m proud to be joining such a dynamic, talented team,” Jan Paul Rivera said. “Most Valuable Prospects 9 is more than just another fight for me – it’s a chance to showcase my skills and represent my home in Puerto Rico. I can’t wait to put on a show for my fans at the Coliseo Roger Mendoza.”

The MVP 9 fight card is also set to see Krystal Rosado-Ortiz (4-0, 2 KOs) at flyweight. Puerto Rico’s 21-year-old stopped Veronika Dmitriyeva in the fourth round in July and defeated Gloria Munguilla by majority decision in March.

Plus, Puerto Rican-born 24-year-old middleweight Alexis Chaparro (2-0, 2 KOs) of Ridgewood, New York looks for his third win for the year, following the second-round KO against Kevin Hill in July and the first round KO against Daniel Augare in April.

Their respective opponents and other bouts are expected to be confirmed shortly.

Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

