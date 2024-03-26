Adrian Yanez vs Vinicius Salvador added to UFC card in May

The bantamweight bout between Adrian Yanez and Vinicius Salvador has been reportedly set for UFC Vegas 92. The fight card airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday, May 18.

Adrian Yanez (16-5) is coming off a pair of defeats suffered last year. The 30-year-old native of La Porte, Texas was stopped by Jonathan Martinez and Rob Font in the second and first round, respectively.

Vinicius Salvador (14-6) lost two of his UFC fights in 2023 by unanimous decision against CJ Vergara and Victor Altamirano. In August 2022, the 27-year-old Brazilian fighter TKO’d Shannon Ross in the second round at Dana White’s Contender Series and earned the contract.

The fight was announced by Yanez’s management, Iridium Sports Agency, via post on X. The promotion is yet to confirm the matchup.

Among other recently announced bouts for the event, Tim Elliott faces Tatsuro Taira at flyweight. With the addition of Yanez vs Salvador, the current UFC Vegas 92 lineup looks as the following: