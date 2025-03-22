BKFC Philly photos: Dustin Pague TKO’s Andrew Angelcor in second round

Dustin Pague got back in the win column on March 21 when he faced Andrew Angelcor in the main event of BKFC Philly. The bare-knuckle boxing fight card took place at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, PA.

The pair squared off in a scheduled five-round welterweight bout that ended before the final bell. Pague defeated Angelcor by TKO after the ringside physician called the fight at the end of the second round due to a forehead cut suffered by Angelcor.

With the victory, Pague (4-2) of Carlisle, PA bounced back from a defeat via first-round TKO due to a doctor stoppage against Carlos Trinidad-Snake last May. Unbeaten Angelcor (3-1-1) of Barstow, CA suffered his first defeat and saw his three-fight winning streak snapped.

“For those of you who haven’t followed me from the beginning, my only loss was to the guy who’s fighting for the title next month,” Dustin Pague said. “I lost because I broke my jaw 13 seconds into the first round, and I kept going and I kept fighting, where 99% of all fighters would’ve been on the ground crying. I fought through that first round, and I begged the doctor to let me continue in the second round.”

“I am not going to be stopped unless I am put to sleep.”

Dustin Pague vs Andrew Angelcor | BKFC

Dustin Pague vs Andrew Angelcor | BKFC

Dustin Pague vs Andrew Angelcor | BKFC

Dustin Pague | BKFC

In the co-main event, Cody Vidal (1-1-1) of Pottsville, PA and Brandon Conley (2-0-1) of Chillicothe, OH fought to a majority draw. After five rounds at cruiserweight, the judges scored the fight 48-46, 47-47, and 47-47.

Among other BKFC Philly results, Philadelphia’s John Garbarino (2-0) knocked out Rayne Wells (0-3) of Bellingham, WA in 47 seconds at middleweight. AJ Craig (2-1) of Billings, MT earned a unanimous decision over Travis Thompson (6-2) in a lightweight bout, with the scores 47-46, 48-45, and 47-46.

Maurice Horne (1-0) of Middletown, DE stopped Canada’s Adam De Freitas (0-2) in his first BKFC fight at light heavyweight. Debuting heavyweight Lex Ludlow (1-0) of Bristol Township, PA took a split decision against Connor McKenna (0-3) of Saint Albans Town, VT with the scores 48-47, 47-48, and 49-46.

The event also featured two more of the fastest knockouts, as Dalvin Blair (1-0) stopped fellow debutant Justin Walters (0-1) in four seconds at welterweight, and newcomer Elijah Harris (1-0) KO’d Brandon Honsvick (1-1) of Cedar City, UT in seven seconds at featherweight. Both under-10-second knockouts join Tennessee’s Justin Watson (1-2), who floored Cole Ferrell (1-1) in two seconds during their welterweight bout at BKFC 69 in Atlanta in late 2024.

Brandon Conley vs Cody Vidal | BKFC

John Garbarino vs Rayne Wells | BKFC

AJ Craig vs Travis Thompson | BKFC

Maurice Horne vs Adam De Freitas | BKFC

Lex Ludlow vs Connor McKenna | BKFC

Dalvin Blair vs Justin Walters | BKFC

Elijah Harris vs Brandon Honsvick | BKFC

Patrick Carroll vs Mikey Furnier | BKFC

Anthony Pagan vs Colin Reeser | BKFC

Atop the BKFC Philly prelims, Canadian heavyweight Patrick Carroll (1-0) successfully debuted in the BKFC with a 46-second knockout of Mikey Furnier (0-4) of Portsmouth, OH. Kicking off the action, Anthony Pagan (1-0) stopped fellow newcomer Colin Reeser (0-1) in 52 seconds at welterweight.