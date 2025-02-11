Dillian Whyte faces Joe Joyce in Manchester in April

Dillian Whyte faces Joe Joyce in a bout between former interim champions at Co-op Live in Manchester, England on April 5. The pair square off in a 12-round heavyweight bout headlining Queensberry’s card titled “Heavy Impact.” The event airs live on DAZN.

Former title challenger Dillian Whyte (31-3, 21 KOs) has won three fights in a row since suffering a defeat via six-round TKO against Tyson Fury in his bid to claim the WBC belt in April 2022. In November of the same year, the Port Antonio, Jamaica native took a majority decision against Jermaine Franklin.

Whyte won two fights in 2024 via RTD against Ebenezer Tetteh and Christian Hammer. The 36-year-old was out of action in 2023, as he failed a drug test ahead of his rematch with Anthony Joshua, which was canceled.

Joe Joyce (16-3, 15 KOs) looks to bounce back from a defeat by unanimous decision against Derek Chisora last July. Last March, London’s 39-year-old stopped Kash Ali in the 10th round after suffering a pair of defeats via stoppage against Zhilei Zhang.

Among the heavyweight bouts featured on the Whyte vs Joyce undercard, former two-division world champion Lawrence Okolie (21-1, 16 KOs) takes on Richard Riakporhe (17-1, 13 KOs). David Adeleye (13-1, 12 KOs) faces off against Jeamie Tshikeva (8-1, 5 KOs).

Additionally, Delicious Orie makes his pro boxing debut against an opponent to be named.