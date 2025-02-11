Subscribe
HomeBoxing

Dillian Whyte faces Joe Joyce in Manchester in April

Dillian Whyte won two fights in 2024, while Joe Joyce is coming off a defeat to Derek Chisora

BoxingNewsTop Stories
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments
Dillian Whyte poses at the weigh-in ceremony ahead of his boxing bout
Dillian Whyte at the weigh-in ceremony on April 22, 2022 ahead of his bout against Tyson Fury at Wembley Stadium in Wembley, England | Mikey Williams/Top Rank via Getty Images

Dillian Whyte faces Joe Joyce in a bout between former interim champions at Co-op Live in Manchester, England on April 5. The pair square off in a 12-round heavyweight bout headlining Queensberry’s card titled “Heavy Impact.” The event airs live on DAZN.

Former title challenger Dillian Whyte (31-3, 21 KOs) has won three fights in a row since suffering a defeat via six-round TKO against Tyson Fury in his bid to claim the WBC belt in April 2022. In November of the same year, the Port Antonio, Jamaica native took a majority decision against Jermaine Franklin.

Whyte won two fights in 2024 via RTD against Ebenezer Tetteh and Christian Hammer. The 36-year-old was out of action in 2023, as he failed a drug test ahead of his rematch with Anthony Joshua, which was canceled.

Joe Joyce (16-3, 15 KOs) looks to bounce back from a defeat by unanimous decision against Derek Chisora last July. Last March, London’s 39-year-old stopped Kash Ali in the 10th round after suffering a pair of defeats via stoppage against Zhilei Zhang.

Among the heavyweight bouts featured on the Whyte vs Joyce undercard, former two-division world champion Lawrence Okolie (21-1, 16 KOs) takes on Richard Riakporhe (17-1, 13 KOs). David Adeleye (13-1, 12 KOs) faces off against Jeamie Tshikeva (8-1, 5 KOs).

Additionally, Delicious Orie makes his pro boxing debut against an opponent to be named.

Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

Latest News

View all
Newsletter
Leave your comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognized professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.

Got a tip?
We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.
Send a tip
Newsletter
Get top stories directly in your inbox.
© 2025 Fightmag®, ISSN 2652-5097.