Diego Pacheco: I’m treating Maciej Sulecki like my last fight

Diego Pacheco makes his homecoming ring appearance against Maciej Sulecki on August 31 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, CA. Battling it out in the main event, the LA native takes on the former world title challenger of Poland. The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds at super middleweight.

Unbeaten Pacheco (21-0 17 KOs) brings to the ring his WBC USA and WBO International titles. The Seattle-based 23-year-old is confident in his victory against Sulecki (32-2 12 KOs) inside the distance.

Sulecki won four fights in a row since his defeat by decision in the WBO middleweight title fight against Demetrius Andrade in June 2019. The 35-year-old Polish contender’s first career defeat goes to April 2018, when he drooped a UD against Daniel Jacobs.

“Maciej is a veteran, he’s been in some tough fights, and he’s fought good champions,” Diego Pacheco said. “I’m just looking forward to adding him to my resume. He’s another guy that’s looking to take this away from me, but I’ve put the work in, I have God on my side, and that’s all that matters. With the work, the talent and support that I have, there’s nothing that can stop me.”

“Maciej has had harder fights than my other opponents. He’s boxed some great fighters, and he’s fought for a world title, and he’s beaten a lot of good fighters too. So, we won’t know until I’m in the ring with him if he’s my toughest fight, but I’m treating this fight like it’s my last fight and I’m ready for the best of him.”

“I’m a special fighter. All respect to Jacobs and Andrade, but I think that stylistically, I’m more of a power-puncher, I’m a better counterpuncher, I just have it all. I can work inside and go to the body, I can outbox my opponents to frustrate them and get them to open up, it’s just a matter of how the fight goes, I’m ready for whatever he brings, and I believe I’ll get the knockout.”

“I don’t like to do too much studying, because you can study, and study, and study, and then on fight night you meet something completely different. I prefer to adjust when I’m in there, so we’ll see what he brings on Saturday.”

In the co-feature, Mexican super featherweight Eduardo Nunez (26-1, 26 KOs) makes his U.S. debut against former title challenger Miguel Marriaga (31-7, 26 KOs) of Colombia. Also on the card, super bantamweight Arturo Popoca (14-0-1, 8 KOs) defends his WBC Continental Americas title in an all-Mexican contest against Jesus Arechiga Valdez (21-1, 15 KOs).

As well, Jamaican-born British Cheavon Clarke (9-0, 7 KOs) takes on Nigerian-born Houston-based Efetobor Apochi (12-2, 12 KOs) at cruiserweight. Plus, interim WBC super flyweight champion Adelaida Ruiz (16-0-1, 8 KOs) of LA defends her title against Houston southpaw Ginny Fuchs (3-0, 1 KOs).