Diego Pacheco faces Maciej Sulecki in Carson in August

Unbeaten Diego Pacheco is set for his next fight on August 31 against former title challenger Maciej Sulecki. The pair battles it out in the main event live on DAZN from Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, CA. The contest is scheduled for 10 rounds at middleweight.

Pacheco (21-0, 17 KOs) goes through the ropes for the second time this year and brings to the ring his WBC USA and WBO International belts. The 23-year-old LA native scored a unanimous decision against Shawn McCalman last time out in April in Las Vegas.

“I’m excited to be headlining at home again,”Diego Pacheco said. “I’m looking forward to an amazing night. Sulecki is always in good fights, and he’s shared the ring with some great fighters and caused them problems, but I feel great about the way my career is heading and I’m looking forward to taking another big step towards a world title shot.”

Sulecki (32-2, 12 KOs) defeated Rowdy Legend Montgomery by UD in May in Queens, NY and secured his fourth win in a row. In June 2019, the 35-year-old contender of Warsaw, Poland challenged Demetrius Andrade for WBO middleweight title, but dropped a unanimous decision.

“After a few surgeries, I’m back at where I should be,” Maciej Sulecki said. “On August 31, I will take young Pacheco into deep waters. This is a fight we had looked at for a while now and with my new trainers, Sosa Crew, we are going to leave Los Angeles victorious. I am looking forward to headlining on DAZN again in a Polish vs. Mexican brawl!”

The bouts featured on the Pacheco vs Sulecki undercard are expected to be confirmed shortly.