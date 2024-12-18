Diego Pacheco faces Steven Nelson in Las Vegas in January

Diego Pacheco is set for his next fight against Steven Nelson at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on January 25. The super middleweight contest headlines the fight card live on DAZN. The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds with Pacheco’s WBC USA and WBO International titles on the line.

Renton, WA-based Pacheco (22-0, 18 KOs) is coming off a win by knockout in the sixth round against Maciej Sulecki in August. In April, the unbeaten 23-year-old LA native scored a unanimous decision against Shawn McCalman.

“I’m very excited to be back in the ring early 2025 against another undefeated opponent – the DP show continues,” Diego Pacheco said.

Nelson (20-0, 16 KOs) of Omaha, NE went through the ropes once in 2024. The unbeaten 36-year-old knocked out Marcos Vazquez Rodriguez in the fifth round in August.

“This is the type of fight I have been wanting, so I can show the world who I am,” Steven Nelson said.

Among the bouts featured on the Pacheco vs Nelson undercard, Andy Cruz of Cuba defends his IBF International lightweight belt against Mexico’s Omar Salcido Gamez. The matchup is scheduled for 10 rounds.

Miami-based 29-year-old Cruz (4-0, 2 KOs) knocked out Antonio Moran in the seventh round in August and earned a UD against Brayan Zamarripa Rodriguez in February. Lakeside, California-based 25-year-old Gamez (20-1, 14 KOs) stopped Chris Colbert in the ninth round in October.

Also on the card, Ernesto Mercado of Upland, California goes up against former two-division world champion Jose Pedraza of Puerto Rico. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds at super lightweight.

Pomona, California-based 23-year-old Mercado (16-0, 15 KOs) won three of his 2024 fights inside the distance against Hector Edgardo Sarmiento, Deiner Berrio, and Cristian Bielma. 35-year-old Pedraza (29-6-1, 14 KOs) was stopped by Keyshawn Davis in the sixth round in February and suffered his second defeat in a row.

Other bouts featured on the Pacheco vs Nelson undercard are expected to be confirmed shortly.