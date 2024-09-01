Photos: Diego Pacheco stops Maciej Sulecki to earn shot at world title

Diego Pacheco earned his shot at a world title on August 31, scoring the sixth-round knockout against Maciej Sulecki. The 23-year-old LA native sent the Polish contender to the canvas with a left shot to the body. The 168 lbs contest served as the main event at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, CA.

With the victory, Pacheco retained his WBC USA and WBO International belts. The unbeaten super middleweight is now looking to take on one of the “names” in the division.

“I’m just super happy with how things went, Diego Pacheco said at the post-fight press conference. “I wasn’t surprised at all [with body shot]. I landed that body shot and I saw the way he was rolling on the floor. I just knew he wasn’t going to get up.”

“I felt really comfortable. I felt like I can see everything. I can see everything he was trying to do. I overall just felt great. That’s what hard work does. The preparation was amazing. Shout out to my team.”

Promoter Eddie Hearn said that the 23-year-old had secured his world title shot. In one of the fights prior to challenging for the division’s top spot, Pacheco could face former world champion Jaime Munguia, amongst other top contenders at 168 lbs.

“When he fights a name it’s going to do big numbers,” Hearn said. “I just feel that Jaime Munguia against Diego [Pacheco] sells out the Crypto [arena in Los Angeles]. I think it’s a brilliant, brilliant fight, as well tough fight, tough fight. I think style-wise what a great fight those two.”

“Maybe that’s a fight that can get made. But we’re actually in a great position, because we’ve got our world title shot, it’s locked in.”

Prior to his fight against Sulecki, Pacheco also stated he was looking to face the likes of Christian Mbilli, Edgar Berlanga and Erik Bazinyan, as well as challenge Canelo Alvarez.