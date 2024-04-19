Devin Haney: I’ll make Ryan Garcia fight look easy

Devin Haney is confident in his victory against Ryan Garcia. The latter is also sure in the victorious outcome. At the final pre-fight press conference, the fighters traded barbs over who comes out on top. The pair squares off in the 12-round world championship bout on Saturday, April 20. The event airs live on PPV from Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Former undisputed lightweight champion Devin Haney (31-0, 15 KOs) makes the first defense of his WBC 140-pound title. San Francisco’s undefeated 25-year-old promised to make the fight look easy.

“The time is very close,” Devin Haney said. “It’s been a long time coming. The talking is almost done. This is not an easy fight, but it’s a fight that I’ll make look easy. I have tunnel vision and all his antics will betray him come Saturday night.”

Devin Haney | Golden Boy/Cris Esqueda

Ryan Garcia: I’m ready to kick a**

Ryan Garcia (24-1, 20 KOs) of Victorville, California makes his first attempt to land a world title. LA-based once-beaten contender said he was strong and ready.

“I have said everything,” Ryan Garcia stated at the final pre-fight press conference. “I don’t know what else I can add. What do you want me to do? I’ve already done it all and now I’m just ready to kick a** in the ring. I’m on fire. I’m strong.”

Ryan Garcia | Golden Boy/Cris Esqueda

Ryan Garcia | Golden Boy/Cris Esqueda

The press conference also featured the fighters battling it out on Haney vs Garcia undercard. Undefeated Arnold Barboza Jr (29-0, 11 KOs) of Long Beach, California faces Sean McComb (18-1, 5 KOs) of Belfast, Northern Ireland. The pair battles it out in the 10-round super lightweight co-feature. The WBO Intercontinental title is at stake.

“I want to thank Oscar, Bernard and the whole Golden Boy team for putting on a great show, for doing the promoting, doing all the hard work,” Barboza said. “Next is for me. I’m excited for the opportunity to be on the card. The biggest card of the year. I think all eyes are going to be on me for our fight. Since I was 5 and a half years old just a kid from El Monte. I have a saying. I’m forever grateful but never satisfied. I want it to say instead of Haney vs. Garcia to say Barboza vs. Everybody.”

Arnold Barboza Jr | Golden Boy/Cris Esqueda

Also on the card, John “Scrappy” Ramirez (13-0, 9 KOs) of Los Angeles takes on David Jimenez (15-1, 11 KOs) of Costa Rica. The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds with the interim WBA super flyweight title on the line.

“That’s when opportunity meets preparation,” Ramirez said. “I have been boxing for 7 years. My main mission was to become a world champion. I didn’t care about the amateurs. I had to do it and I did it. But no, I’m here. I’ve been consistent and persistent chasing the dream. I sacrificed a lot. I haven’t cut corners; I’ve been disciplined, and this is the life that I chose.”

John Ramirez | Golden Boy/Cris Esqueda

Among other PPV bouts, Uzbekistan’s Bektemir Melikuziev (13-1, 10 KOs) defends his WBA Intercontinental belt against Pierre Hubert Dibombe (22-0-1, 12 KOs) of France. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds at super middleweight. Plus, Charles Conwell (18-0, 13 KOs) of Cleveland Heights, Ohio and Nathaniel Gallimore (22-7-1, 17 KOs) of Des Plaines, Illinois clash in the 10-round bout at super welterweight.