Nate Diaz vs Jorge Masvidal 2 new date confirmed for July Fourth Weekend

The new date has been made official for Nate Diaz vs Jorge Masvidal on Saturday, July 6, Fourth of July Weekend. The old UFC rivals square off in a boxing match at Honda Center in Anaheim, CA. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds at light heavyweight.

The contest was originally slotted for June 1 at The Kia Forum in Inglewood, CA. The postponement of the fight was reported mid last week. Today, Fanmio – the platform to stream the pay-per-view – confirmed the event rescheduling.

The first bout between Diaz and Masvidal goes back to November 2019 in New York at UFC 244. The latter took the win, as well as the symbolic “BMF” belt, via third-round TKO. The cageside doctor deemed Diaz unfit to continue due to a cut over his right eye.

In his pro boxing debut last August, Nate Diaz (21-13 MMA, 0-1 boxing) dropped a unanimous decision against Jake Paul. The 38-year-old Stockton native looks to take revenge on his old foe, Masvidal.

“He won the first fight, but I’m back for more. So that’s what’s popping,” said Diaz. “This is a new fight and I’m here to win. That’s what it’s all about. I’ll fight anyone in any combat sport. We got a fight and we have to figure this all out on July 6.”

Jorge Masvidal (35-15 MMA, 1-0 boxing) stepped inside the ring for the first time as a pro boxer back in June 2005, taking a majority decision over Joseph Benjamin. Miami’s 39-year-old promised to “destroy” his next opponent, Diaz.

“Our new date July 6 gives me more time to train and do what I was going to do before, beat Nate’s a**,” said Masvidal. “Fighting on July Fourth Weekend is great for the fans. Lots of fireworks in and out of the ring. My shots will be just like them, blasting off in Nate’s face. I am going to destroy him that night, just you wait and see.”

The co-main event on June 1 was expected to see a six-round light heavyweight bout between Anthony Pettis and Chris Avila. Plus, Sean Garcia and Amado Vargas were set to go head to head in an eight-rounder at lightweight. As of writing, it is unclear whether these bouts have also been rescheduled for the Diaz vs Madvidal 2 undercard July 6.