Photos: Fabio Wardley TKO’s Joseph Parker, calls out Oleksandr Usyk

Fabio Wardley walked away with the win over Joseph Parker when they clashed at The O2 Arena in London, England, on Saturday, October 25. The representative of the host country defeated his opponent from New Zealand by TKO, as the referee stepped in and waved the fight off at 1:54 of the 11th round.

With the victory, Wardley (20-0-1, 19 KOs) retained his interim WBA heavyweight title and claimed the interim WBO belt. Post-fight, the unbeaten 30-year-old native of Ipswich, England, called out Ukraine’s undisputed champion Oleksandr Usyk (24-0, 15 KOs). The two fighters are expected to square off in the first part of next year.

Former world champion Parker (36-4, 24 KOs) looked unhappy with the stoppage. The 33-year-old from South Auckland lost his interim WBO title and saw his six-fight winning streak snapped.

Joseph Parker during his bout against Fabio Wardley at The O2 Arena in London, England, on October 25, 2025. Photo by Leigh Dawney/Queensberry

Fabio Wardley makes his ring walk during his bout against Joseph Parker at The O2 Arena in London, England, on October 25, 2025. Photo by Leigh Dawney/Queensberry

Joseph Parker punches Fabio Wardley during their bout at The O2 Arena in London, England, on October 25, 2025. Photo by Leigh Dawney/Queensberry

Fabio Wardley punches Joseph Parker during their bout at The O2 Arena in London, England, on October 25, 2025. Photo by Leigh Dawney/Queensberry

Joseph Parker and Fabio Wardley during their bout at The O2 Arena in London, England, on October 25, 2025. Photo by Leigh Dawney/Queensberry

Fabio Wardley punches Joseph Parker during their bout at The O2 Arena in London, England, on October 25, 2025. Photo by Leigh Dawney/Queensberry

Fabio Wardley punches Joseph Parker during their bout at The O2 Arena in London, England, on October 25, 2025. Photo by Leigh Dawney/Queensberry

Fabio Wardley defeats Joseph Parker during their bout at The O2 Arena in London, England, on October 25, 2025. Photo by Leigh Dawney/Queensberry

On Parker vs Wardley undercard

In the co-feature, Juergen Uldedaj (21-1, 8 KOs) defeated Rolly Lambert Fogoum (18-4-1, 14 KOs) by unanimous decision at cruiserweight. The judges scored the fight 118-110, 120-108, and 119-109. With the victory, Uldedaj earned the vacant IBO title.

Among other Parker vs Wardley results, Ezra Taylor (13-0, 9 KOs) defeated Steed Woodall (20-4-1, 12 KOs) by 10th-round TKO to capture the WBA Continental Gold light heavyweight title. Woodall’s corner threw in the towel 54 seconds into the round. Woodall took the fight on short notice, replacing British champion Lewis Edmondson (11-1, 3 KOs), who withdrew due to an injury.

Royston Barney-Smith (15-0, 7 KOs) defeated Danny Quartermaine (13-1-1, 4 KOs) by unanimous decision to claim the IBF European and WBO European super featherweight titles. The judges scored the fight 100-88, 100-88, and 98-90.

In the main card opener, Mitchell Smith (19-1, 9 KOs) defeated Arnie Dawson (8-1, 4 KOs) by unanimous decision, with scores of 96-93, 98-91, and 98-91. With the victory, Smith claimed the vacant WBO European lightweight title.

Juergen Uldedaj punches Rolly Lambert Fogoum during their bout at The O2 Arena in London, England, on October 25, 2025. Photo by Leigh Dawney/Queensberry

Juergen Uldedaj after his victory over Rolly Lambert Fogoum at The O2 Arena in London, England, on October 25, 2025. Photo by Leigh Dawney/Queensberry

Ezra Taylor dominates Steed Woodall during their bout at The O2 Arena in London, England, on October 25, 2025. Photo by Leigh Dawney/Queensberry

Ezra Taylor after his victory over Steed Woodall at The O2 Arena in London, England, on October 25, 2025. Photo by Leigh Dawney/Queensberry

Mitchell Smith and Arnie Dawson during their bout at The O2 Arena in London, England, on October 25, 2025. Photo by Leigh Dawney/Queensberry

Mitchell Smith after his victory over Arnie Dawson at The O2 Arena in London, England, on October 25, 2025. Photo by Leigh Dawney/Queensberry

Royston Barney-Smith during his bout against Danny Quartermaine at The O2 Arena in London, England, on October 25, 2025. Photo by Leigh Dawney/Queensberry

Royston Barney-Smith after his victory over Danny Quartermaine at The O2 Arena in London, England, on October 25, 2025. Photo by Leigh Dawney/Queensberry

Among the prelims, Hassan Ishaq (2-0, 2 KOs) dropped and stopped Jake Pollard (1-100) in the fourth round at super bantamweight. The referee waved the fight off at 2:14 of the round after Pollard refused to continue.