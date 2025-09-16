DWCS 82 live results: Lee vs Sosa – Season 9, Week 6

Following the fifth round, Dana White’s Contender Series Season 9 continues with Week 6 (aka DWCS 82), live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Tuesday, September 16. The fight card features five matchups with MMA prospects looking to impress and secure a UFC contract.

In the main event, Mackson Lee (9-0) of Brazil faces Spain’s Hecher Sosa (13-1) at bantamweight. In the co-main event, Mahamed Aly (4-0) of Brazil takes on Iwo Baraniewski (5-0) of Poland at light heavyweight.

Also on the card is a lightweight bout between Thomas Gantt (10-0) of Raleigh, NC and Adam Livingston (6-0) of Nassau, NY. A middleweight contest pits In Soo Hwang (8-1) of South Korea against Paddy McCorry (6-2) of Ireland.

The event opener is a bantamweight matchup between Raphael Uchegbu (10-1) of England and Cody Chovancek (8-0) of Canada.

DWCS 82 airs live on ESPN+. The start time is 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT.

