Subscribe
HomeMMA

DWCS 82 live results: Lee vs Sosa – Season 9, Week 6

Dana White's Contender Series: Season 9, Week 6 - Live results from UFC Apex in Las Vegas

MMANewsResultsUFC
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments
The MMA Octagon is set up at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas
The UFC Octagon is set up at UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV | Chris Unger/Sciaffo LLC
This post may contain affiliate links. We earn a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Following the fifth round, Dana White’s Contender Series Season 9 continues with Week 6 (aka DWCS 82), live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Tuesday, September 16. The fight card features five matchups with MMA prospects looking to impress and secure a UFC contract.

In the main event, Mackson Lee (9-0) of Brazil faces Spain’s Hecher Sosa (13-1) at bantamweight. In the co-main event, Mahamed Aly (4-0) of Brazil takes on Iwo Baraniewski (5-0) of Poland at light heavyweight.

Also on the card is a lightweight bout between Thomas Gantt (10-0) of Raleigh, NC and Adam Livingston (6-0) of Nassau, NY. A middleweight contest pits In Soo Hwang (8-1) of South Korea against Paddy McCorry (6-2) of Ireland.

The event opener is a bantamweight matchup between Raphael Uchegbu (10-1) of England and Cody Chovancek (8-0) of Canada.

Watch on ESPN+

DWCS 82: Lee vs Sosa live blog

DWCS 82: How to watch and start time

DWCS 82 airs live on ESPN+. The start time is 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT.

DWCS 82: Lee vs Sosa results

Get DWCS 82: Lee vs Sosa full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.

(8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT)

  • Mackson Lee vs. Hecher Sosa
  • Mahamed Aly vs. Iwo Baraniewski
  • Thomas Gantt vs. Adam Livingston
  • In Soo Hwang vs. Paddy McCorry
  • Raphael Uchegbu vs. Cody Chovancek
Add FIGHTMAG as a preferred source on Google.
Share this
Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG. Drawing from extensive firsthand knowledge, with over 20 years of experience in the combat sports industry, he provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

Latest News

View all
Newsletter
Leave a comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognized professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.
Got a tip?
We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.
Send a tip
Newsletter
Get top stories directly in your inbox.
Add as a preferred source on Google
© 2025 FIGHTMAG. All Rights Reserved.