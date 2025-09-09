Subscribe
HomeMMA

DWCS 81 live results: Guarascio vs Asplund – Season 9, Week 5

Dana White's Contender Series: Season 9, Week 5 - Live results from UFC Apex in Las Vegas

MMANewsResultsUFC
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments
The MMA Octagon is set up at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas
The UFC Octagon is set up at UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV | Chris Unger/Sciaffo LLC
This post may contain affiliate links. We earn a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Following the fourth round, Dana White’s Contender Series Season 9 continues with Week 5 (aka DWCS 81), live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on September 9. The fight card features five bouts, with MMA prospects looking to impress and earn a UFC contract.

In the main event, Anthony Guarascio (4-0) of Largo, FL faces Steven Asplund (5-1) of Minneapolis, MN at heavyweight. In the co-main event, Cam Teague (9-1) of Mobile, AL takes on Brazil’s Lerryan Douglas (12-5) at featherweight.

Also on the card is a 210-pound catchweight bout between Felipe Franco (8-0) of Brazil and Freddy Vidal (3-0) of New York. A lightweight contest pits Chasen Blair (7-3) of San Diego, CA against Brazil’s Samuel Sanches (10-1).

The event opener is a flyweight matchup between Shanelle Dyer (6-0) of England and Carol Foro (8-1) of Brazil.

Watch on ESPN+

DWCS 81: Guarascio vs Asplund live blog

DWCS 81: How to watch and start time

DWCS 81 airs live on ESPN+. The start time is 8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT.

DWCS 81: Guarascio vs Asplund results

Get DWCS 81: Guarascio vs Asplund full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.

(8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT)

  • Anthony Guarascio vs. Steven Asplund
  • Cam Teague vs. Lerryan Douglas
  • Felipe Franco vs. Freddy Vidal
  • Chasen Blair vs. Samuel Sanches
  • Shanelle Dyer vs. Carol Foro
Share this
Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

Latest News

View all
Newsletter
Leave a comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognized professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.
Got a tip?
We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.
Send a tip
Newsletter
Get top stories directly in your inbox.
© 2025 FIGHTMAG. All Rights Reserved.