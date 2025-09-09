DWCS 81 live results: Guarascio vs Asplund – Season 9, Week 5

Following the fourth round, Dana White’s Contender Series Season 9 continues with Week 5 (aka DWCS 81), live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on September 9. The fight card features five bouts, with MMA prospects looking to impress and earn a UFC contract.

In the main event, Anthony Guarascio (4-0) of Largo, FL faces Steven Asplund (5-1) of Minneapolis, MN at heavyweight. In the co-main event, Cam Teague (9-1) of Mobile, AL takes on Brazil’s Lerryan Douglas (12-5) at featherweight.

Also on the card is a 210-pound catchweight bout between Felipe Franco (8-0) of Brazil and Freddy Vidal (3-0) of New York. A lightweight contest pits Chasen Blair (7-3) of San Diego, CA against Brazil’s Samuel Sanches (10-1).

The event opener is a flyweight matchup between Shanelle Dyer (6-0) of England and Carol Foro (8-1) of Brazil.

DWCS 81 airs live on ESPN+. The start time is 8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT.

