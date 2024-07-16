Dana White reveals number of UFC 306 fights, ‘would love’ McGregor-Chandler in 24

UFC CEO Dana White recently appeared on The Pat McAfee Show, where he talked about Noche UFC, U.S. President Donald Trump, Conor McGregor vs Michael Chandler and more.

The highly anticipated Noche UFC aka UFC 306 takes place at Sphere in Las Vegas on September 14. Although the headline-bout is yet to be set, White revealed a quantity of the fights featured on the card.

“I’m already $17 million into this thing and we’re not anywhere near September yet,” Dana White said on The Pat McAfee Show. “So, when I tell you guys, when I say that I’m going to put on the greatest live sporting event and in the history of combat sports, maybe in sports, period.”

“We’re going to do 10,” White said when asked how many bouts Noche UFC was set to feature. There will be a main and co-main, and obviously this card will be very Mexican heavy.”

The lightweight bout between Ignacio Bahamondes of Chile and Mexico’s Manuel Torres has been reportedly set for the event, making it a total of six matchups announced to date. The current lineup that is yet to be formally confirmed by the promotion, can be found below.

In addition, according to Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, the bout between UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley of Helena, MT and Merab Dvalishvili of Georgia has been discussed for UFC 306.

White was also asked to comment on a recent post on X, where Conor McGregor stated that his long-awaited fight with Michael Chandler was “all looking good” for 2024. The fight scheduled for UFC 303 was canceled due to a toe injury sustained by Ireland’s former two-weight champion in training.

“Yeah, that’s that’s the fight that needs to happen,” White said. “I’s an awesome fight it’s, a fun fight. As of sitting here, right here, right now, no I don’t have a date for it or a plan or anything like that. And obviously me, the fans and ESPN would love to it to happen in 24, but we’ll see what happens.”

The list of other rumoured bouts for the rest of 2024, includes a featherweight title fight between current champion Ilia Topuria of Spain and former champion Max Holloway of Honolulu, Hawaii at UFC 307 in Salt Lake City, Utah on October 5. A lightweight title bout between current champion Islam Makhachev and Armenian contender Arman Tsarukyan at UFC 308 in Abu Dhabi on October 26. Plus, a heavyweight championship clash between current champion Jon Jones of Albuquerque, New Mexico and former champion Stipe Miocic of Euclid, Ohio at UFC 309 in New York on November 9.

The McGregor vs Chandler showdown is “planned” to headline a UFC 310 card in Las Vegas.

The current Noche UFC lineup looks as the following: