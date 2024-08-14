Dana White gives quick update on Conor McGregor next UFC fight

The long-awaited return of Conor McGregor is no longer expected in 2024, as per Dana White. At the post-fight press conference following DWCS Season 8: Week 1, the UFC CEO was asked whether he spoke with the former two-division champion when they were both in Sturgis, SD in early August.

“We talked, yeah,” Dana White said. “We talked. We didn’t meet up, but we talked. Yeah, he wants to fight. So… We’ll figure it out soon.”

Conor McGregor (22-6) was scheduled to face the TUF 31 rival coach Michael Chandler (23-8) at UFC 303 in Las Vegas in June. The Irishman was forced to withdraw from his fight against the High Ridge, Missouri native due to toe injury.

When asked whether McGregor would step inside the Octagon in 2024, White said: “Not this year. He won’t fight this year.”

McGregor hasn’t fought since 2021 when he suffered a pair of defeats against Dustin Poirier. The 36-year-old former featherweight and lightweight champion reportedly has two fights left on his UFC contract.