Dana White’s Contender Series kicks off Season 8 with Week 1 on Tuesday, August 13 with DWCS 67 live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The event features five bouts, with MMA prospects battling it out in hopes to earn a contract with the UFC.
On the top of fight card, unbeaten Mansur Abdul-Malik (5-0) of Columbia, Maryland and Wes Schultz (6-1) of Madison, Wisconsin go head-to-head at middleweight. Among other bouts, Meng Ding (34-8) of China and Rami Hamed (12-3) of Lebanon clash at welterweight. As well, Bruno Lopes (12-1) of Brazil and Mikheil Sazhiniani (13-2) of Georgia square off at light heavyweight.
Also on the card, a featherweight bout between Jose Delgado (7-1) of Phoenix, Arizona and unbeaten Ernie Juarez (7-0) of Elk Grove, California. Kicking off the action, An Tuan Ho (6-0) of Vietnam and Lone’er Kavanagh (6-0) of England meet in a contest of unbeaten flyweights.
Dana White’s Contender Series 67 live stream
Dana White’s Contender Series: Season 8, Week 1 live stream is available on ESPN+. The start time is 7:00 pm ET / 4:00 pm PT.
Dana White’s Contender Series 67 results
Get Dana White’s Contender Series: Season 8, Week 1 full fight card and stay tuned for results below.
- Mansur Abdul-Malik vs. Wes Schultz
- Meng Ding vs. Rami Hamed
- Mikheil Sazhiniani vs. Bruno Lopes
- Jose Delgado vs. Ernie Juarez
- Lone’er Kavanagh vs. An Tuan Ho
UFC contract winners
Following the DWCS 67 results, UFC President Dana White names the fighters earning a contract with Ultimate Fighting Championship.