Dana White’s Contender Series kicks off Season 8 with Week 1 on Tuesday, August 13 with DWCS 67 live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The event features five bouts, with MMA prospects battling it out in hopes to earn a contract with the UFC.

On the top of fight card, unbeaten Mansur Abdul-Malik (5-0) of Columbia, Maryland and Wes Schultz (6-1) of Madison, Wisconsin go head-to-head at middleweight. Among other bouts, Meng Ding (34-8) of China and Rami Hamed (12-3) of Lebanon clash at welterweight. As well, Bruno Lopes (12-1) of Brazil and Mikheil Sazhiniani (13-2) of Georgia square off at light heavyweight.

Also on the card, a featherweight bout between Jose Delgado (7-1) of Phoenix, Arizona and unbeaten Ernie Juarez (7-0) of Elk Grove, California. Kicking off the action, An Tuan Ho (6-0) of Vietnam and Lone’er Kavanagh (6-0) of England meet in a contest of unbeaten flyweights.

Dana White’s Contender Series 67 live stream

Dana White’s Contender Series: Season 8, Week 1 live stream is available on ESPN+. The start time is 7:00 pm ET / 4:00 pm PT.

Dana White’s Contender Series 67 results

Get Dana White’s Contender Series: Season 8, Week 1 full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Mansur Abdul-Malik vs. Wes Schultz

Meng Ding vs. Rami Hamed

Mikheil Sazhiniani vs. Bruno Lopes

Jose Delgado vs. Ernie Juarez

Lone’er Kavanagh vs. An Tuan Ho

UFC contract winners

Following the DWCS 67 results, UFC President Dana White names the fighters earning a contract with Ultimate Fighting Championship.