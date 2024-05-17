Dan Ige vs Joanderson Brito joins UFC Vegas 94 card in July

The bout between Dan Ige and Joanderson Brito has been reportedly set for the UFC Fight Night card on July 20 at UFC Apex in Las Vegas aka UFC Vegas 94. The pair squares off in the three-rounder at featherweight.

No. 13 Ige (18-7) targets his second straight victory. Hawaii’s 32-year-old KO’d Andre Fili in the first round in February.

Joanderson Brito (17-3-1) is riding a five-fight winning streak. The 29-year-old is fresh off the win via second-round TKO against Jack Shore in May at UFC 301. In his post-fight interview the Brazilian fighter called out Ige.

The contest was first reported by Ag. Fight via post on X. The promotion is yet to formally confirm the matchup.

According to MMA Junkie, Brito previously mentioned Ige’s name back in October 2022 and every finish since then.

The UFC Vegas 94 main event is yet to be set. The current lineup look as the following: