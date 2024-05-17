Subscribe
Dan Ige vs Joanderson Brito joins UFC Vegas 94 card in July

Joanderson Brito called out Dan Ige at UFC 301 & before

By Parviz Iskenderov
The bout between Dan Ige and Joanderson Brito has been reportedly set for the UFC Fight Night card on July 20 at UFC Apex in Las Vegas aka UFC Vegas 94. The pair squares off in the three-rounder at featherweight.

No. 13 Ige (18-7) targets his second straight victory. Hawaii’s 32-year-old KO’d Andre Fili in the first round in February.

Joanderson Brito (17-3-1) is riding a five-fight winning streak. The 29-year-old is fresh off the win via second-round TKO against Jack Shore in May at UFC 301. In his post-fight interview the Brazilian fighter called out Ige.

The contest was first reported by Ag. Fight via post on X. The promotion is yet to formally confirm the matchup.

According to MMA Junkie, Brito previously mentioned Ige’s name back in October 2022 and every finish since then.

The UFC Vegas 94 main event is yet to be set. The current lineup look as the following:

  • Kurt Holobaugh vs. Kaynan Kruschewsky, lightweight
  • Loik Radzhabov vs. Trey Ogden, lightweight
  • Brian Kelleher vs. Cody Gibson, bantamweight
  • Hyder Amil vs. Jeong Yeong Lee, featherweight
  • Choi Doo-ho vs. Bill Algeo, featherweight
  • Tracy Cortez vs. Miranda Maverick, women’s flyweight
  • Jun Yong Park vs. Brad Tavares, middleweight
  • Luana Carolina vs. Lucie Pudilova, women’s flyweight
  • Amanda Lemos vs. Virna Jandiroba, women’s strawweight
  • Dan Ige vs. Joanderson Brito, featherweight
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

