Dan Azeez vs Lewis Edmondson joins Azim-Davies undercard

The bout between Dan Azeez and Lewis Edmondson has been added to the Adam Azim vs Ohara Davies undercard at Copper Box Arena in London, England on October 19. The old rivals battle it out at light heavyweight. The pair previously met as amateurs in a bout that ended in favor of the latter.

Azeez (20-1-1, 13 KOs) fought Hrvoje Sep to a draw on the Billam-Smith vs Riakporhe 2 undercard last time out in June. In February, London’s 35-year-old dropped a unanimous decision against Joshua Buatsi and suffered his first career defeat.

“Lewie is a good, skillful, young fighter,” Dan Azeez said. “He whooped me as an amateur and now it’s time to return the favour!”

Unbeaten Edmondson (9-0, 3 KOs) makes his second ring appearance for the year. The 28-year-old native of Southampton, Hampshire defeated Joel McIntyre by decision in May.

“I respect Dan as a fighter. He’s very experienced. He’s been there numerous times,” Lewis Edmondson. “We know each other well. We fought as amateurs and sparred in the early days of my pro career.”

“I’m expecting a tough and rough fight. What you see is what you get with Dan. I respect him as a person but it’s the fight game and it’s time to announce myself on the big stage. He’s had his time and it’s mine now.”

Among other bouts recently confirmed for the Azim vs Davies undercard, London’s Jeamie Tshikeva (6-1, 3 KOs) faces Franklin Ignatius (60-1, 1 KOs) of Austria at heavyweight. British Michael McKinson (28-1, 4 KOs) and Tulani Mbenge (20-2, 15 KOs) of South Africa clash at welterweight. In addition, British Francesca Hennessy (4-0, 1 KOs) is scheduled for her next fight at bantamweight.

The main event pits Adam Azim (11-0, 8 KOs) against Ohara Davies (25-3, 18 KOs). The all-British contest is scheduled for 12 rounds at super lightweight.