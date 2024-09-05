Adam Azim faces Ohara Davies in London in October

Unbeaten Adam Azim is set for his next fight against Ohara Davies on October 19 at Copper Box Arena in London, England. The pair squares off in an all-British main event at super lightweight.

Azim (11-0, 8 KOs) makes his second ring appearance for the year and looks to improve his unbeaten record. The 22-year-old native of Slough, Berkshire KO’d Enock Poulsen in the fifth round last time out in February at Wembley Arena.

“I can’t wait to get back in the ring and back to what I do best,” Adam Azim said. “It was a great honour to win and defend the European Title but now I’m ready for my next challenge. I’ve known Ohara Davies for many years. I respect him and what he’s achieved in the sport but when we meet in the ring, he’s just another opponent and another step on my journey to the top. He’s a good fighter. I think our styles will make for an exciting fight but there’s only going to be one outcome. I’m ready to make a statement and show everybody that I’m ready for the biggest names in the division.”

Ohara Davies (25-3, 18 KOs) also fights for the second time in 2024 and looks to get back in the win column. Hackney, London’s 32-year-old was stopped by Ismael Barroso in the first round in January in Las Vegas in his bid to land the division’s interim WBA title.

“I’m excited for this fight,” Ohara Davies said. “I like Adam Azim. I’ve known him since he was very young and it’s amazing to see his success so far in boxing. I followed him in the amateurs, and I’ve always respected him. But he isn’t a kid anymore. He’s grown into a man with massive potential. And that’s why it’s a shame that I have to hand him his first defeat. No needle, no hate, I want us to go back to our families happy and healthy after the fight. But this is where it all changes for him. I’m sorry Adam. This is where it ends.”

The event airs live on Sky Sports in the UK and Peacock in the U.S.

The bouts featured on the Azim vs Davies undercard are expected to be confirmed shortly.