Billam-Smith vs Riakporhe 2 results, live stream, full fight card

Chris Billam-Smith vs Richard Riakporhe 2 live results from Selhurst Park Stadium in London

BoxingNewsResults
By Parviz Iskenderov
Chris Billam-Smith faces Richard Riakporhe in rematch live from London
Chris Billam-Smith and Richard Riakporhe go face to face at the weigh-ins ahead of their rematch at Selhurst Park Stadium in London, England | Lawrence Lustig/Boxxer
Chris Billam-Smith and Richard Riakporhe battle it out in the main event live from Selhurst Park Stadium in London on Saturday, June 15. The contest features the old rivals squaring off in a rematch with the WBO cruiserweight title on the line. The championship bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.

In their first fight in July 2019, Riakporhe (17-0, 13 KOs) defeated future world champion Billam-Smith (19-1, 1 3) by split decision. Making the second defense of his belt, the 33-year-old native of Epsom, England looks to avenge his sole career defeat. The unbeaten 34-year-old Londoner makes his first attempt to become champion.

The co-main event pits Ben Whittaker (7-0, 5 KOs) of the UK against Eworitse Ezra Arenyeka (12-0, 10 KOs) of Nigeria. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds with the IBF International light heavyweight title at stake.

Among Billam-Smith vs Riakporhe 2 undercard bouts, Isaac Chamberlain (16-2, 8 KOs) faces fellow-Brit Jack Massey (21-2, 12 KOs) for the vacant European and Commonwealth cruiserweight belts. Dan Azeez (20-1, 13 KOs) of England meets Hrvoje Sep (12-2, 9 KOs) of Serbia at light heavyweight. Plus, British Francesca Hennessy (3-0, 1 KOs) takes on Dorota Norek (7-4, 1 KOs) of Poland at bantamweight. The full fight card can be found below.

Chris Billam-Smith vs Richard Riakporhe 2 live stream

Boxing fans in the UK can watch Chris Billam-Smith vs Richard Riakporhe 2 live on Sky Sports. The start time is scheduled for Saturday, June 15 at 6 pm BST.

In the U.S., the event airs live on Peacock. The start time is scheduled for Saturday, June 15 at 1 pm ET / 10 am PT.

Chris Billam-Smith vs Richard Riakporhe 2 results

Stay tuned for Chris Billam-Smith vs Richard Riakporhe 2 live results.

  • Chris Billam-Smith vs Richard Riakporhe, 12 rounds, cruiserweight – Billam-Smith’s WBO title
  • Ben Whittaker vs. Eworitse Ezra Arenyeka, 10 rounds, light heavyweight – IBF International title
  • Isaac Chamberlain vs. Jack Massey, 12 rounds, cruiserweight – vacant European & Commonwealth titles
  • Dan Azeez vs. Hrvoje Sep, 8 rounds, light heavyweight
  • Francesca Hennessy vs. Dorota Norek, 8 rounds, bantamweight
  • Mitchell Frearson vs. Marco Simmonds, 4 rounds, middleweight
  • Deevorn Miller vs. Edwin Mosquera, 4 rounds, cruiserweight
  • Lewie Pochetty vs. Tobie Vermeire, 4 rounds, heavyweight
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

