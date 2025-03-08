Dalton Smith faces Mathieu Germain in Sheffield, England in April

Unbeaten British contender Dalton Smith faces Canada’s Mathieu Germain on April 19 at Canon Medical Arena in Sheffield, England. The pair square off in a scheduled 12-round bout at super lightweight. The contest headlines a Matchroom Boxing fight card, live on DAZN.

Smith (17-0, 13 KOs) steps through the ropes in front of his hometown crowd and makes his second ring appearance of the year. In his previous fight in January, the 28-year-old dropped and stopped Walid Ouizza in the first round to retain his WBC “Silver” title and land the vacant EBU European belt.

“It’s good that the Alberto Puello vs Sandor Martin fight is out of the way now, we know who the guy is, but the guy in front of me right now is Mathieu and there’s no room for hiccups for me, this is my world title shot,” Dalton Smith said at a launch press conference. “It means just as much to me as getting that mandatory shot when I eventually get that world title. I know going into this fight that I need a world title performance.

“This is the beauty of boxing, and it is a world title fight for me because I know what can come after. That’s why we’re back in my hometown. I’m looking to put on a big performance to put me in good stead going into those big fights.”

“It’s not about picking easy opponents. Mathieu is a solid fighter, we’re picking these fights because he’s going to bring a lot to the table before these big fights, so no stone will be left unturned, and I’m not overlooking him one bit. I’m going to go in there and prove why I am mandatory for the WBC world title.

“I’m expecting a tougher fight. I expected more from my last fight. But it’s boxing – you get caught in the first round or the 12th round on the chin, and it’s game over. I go into every fight expecting it to go 12 rounds, and expect my opponents to be the same. That’s what I’ll be expecting on April 19, I’ll be doing the same, and you can expect the best of me.”

Germain (26-2-1, 11 KOs) also fights for the second time in 2025 and makes his international debut. The 35-year-old native of Montreal, Quebec is coming off a win via seventh-round TKO against Carlos Daniel Aquino, also in January.

“I respect Dalton Smith, he’s a pretty good fighter, a complete fighter,” Mathieu Germain said. “But it’s been a long time that I’ve been waiting for this call, and it’s the moment where I have to step up and prove that I’m top 15 in the world.”

“I was supposed to fight against George Kambosos and I was willing to do it, and after that, things happen in boxing and I get the call for Dalton and I’m here.”

“People are always bigger and taller than me, but I always find a way to win, and that’s what I am going to do on April 19.”

In Smith vs Germain undercard action

Among the all-British bouts featured on the Smith vs Germain undercard, Leeds’ Ishmael Davis (13-2, 6 KOs) and Ryan Kelly (19-5-1, 8 KOs) of Birmingham battle it out in a 12-rounder at super welterweight. Guildford’s Giorgio Visioli (6-0, 5 KOs) and Kane Baker (19-11-2, 1 KO) of Birmingham go head-to-head in an eight-rounder at super featherweight.

Also scheduled for the event are former champion Josh Warrington (31-4-1, 8 KOs) of Leeds at super featherweight, Josh Padley (15-1, 4 KOs) of Doncaster at lightweight, Newham, London-based Emmanuel Buttigieg (7-0, 1 KO) at middleweight, and Wigan’s Joe Howarth (11-1, 4 KOs) at lightweight. Their respective opponents are expected to be confirmed shortly.