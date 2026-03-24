Dalton Smith faces Alberto Puello in Sheffield, England in June

Dalton Smith is set to make the first defense of his WBC super lightweight title against Alberto Puello on June 6 at Utilita Arena in Sheffield, England. The 12-round contest headlines a Matchroom card, live on DAZN.

Unbeaten Smith (19-0, 14 KOs) claimed the belt with a fifth-round TKO against Subriel Matias in his previous bout in January in New York. The 29-year-old Sheffield native makes his first defense in front of his hometown crowd against former two-time champion Puello (24-1, 10 KOs) of the Dominican Republic.

Advertisement

“New York was a trip of a lifetime, but now it’s about bringing big world title fights to Sheffield, and it’s great to start my reign as champion back at the Utilita Arena,” Smith said.

“It’s straight into a mandatory defense, so you expect world-class opponents. There’s no denying Puello’s a top boxer. He’s a two-time champion for a reason.”

“But I went to New York as the away fighter, with all the outside-the-ring stuff going on, and went toe-to-toe with the supposed bogeyman who had just beaten Puello – but that’s what we’re about in Sheffield: full of heart and nuts of steel.”

“Puello’s an awkward southpaw, but it’s well known I love that style. It’ll be a big performance from me in my homecoming.”

“I’ve had many special nights already at the Utilita Arena. The atmosphere will be rocking, and I can’t wait to see everyone there on June 6 – or tune in live on DAZN.”

Puello, who held both WBA and WBC 140-pound titles, lost the latter belt by majority decision to Matias last July in New York. Making his UK debut, the Las Vegas-based 31-year-old southpaw looks to regain the strap and become a world champion once again.

“I’m excited to be fighting for my title again on June 6,” Puello said.

“I’m looking forward to becoming a three-time world champion and making history in the United Kingdom in front of its wonderful fan base.”

“Smith is a good boxer. I’m excited to share the ring with him and give the fans a great fight.”

The undercard bouts for Smith vs Puello are expected to be confirmed shortly.