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Dalton Smith faces Alberto Puello in Sheffield, England in June

Dalton Smith defends WBC super lightweight title against former two-time champion Alberto Puello at Utilita Arena Sheffield

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By Parviz Iskenderov
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Dalton Smith in the ring during his boxing match
Dalton Smith during his boxing bout against Mathieu Germain at Canon Medical Arena in Sheffield, England, April 19, 2025. Photo by Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Dalton Smith is set to make the first defense of his WBC super lightweight title against Alberto Puello on June 6 at Utilita Arena in Sheffield, England. The 12-round contest headlines a Matchroom card, live on DAZN.

Unbeaten Smith (19-0, 14 KOs) claimed the belt with a fifth-round TKO against Subriel Matias in his previous bout in January in New York. The 29-year-old Sheffield native makes his first defense in front of his hometown crowd against former two-time champion Puello (24-1, 10 KOs) of the Dominican Republic.

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“New York was a trip of a lifetime, but now it’s about bringing big world title fights to Sheffield, and it’s great to start my reign as champion back at the Utilita Arena,” Smith said.

“It’s straight into a mandatory defense, so you expect world-class opponents. There’s no denying Puello’s a top boxer. He’s a two-time champion for a reason.”

“But I went to New York as the away fighter, with all the outside-the-ring stuff going on, and went toe-to-toe with the supposed bogeyman who had just beaten Puello – but that’s what we’re about in Sheffield: full of heart and nuts of steel.”

“Puello’s an awkward southpaw, but it’s well known I love that style. It’ll be a big performance from me in my homecoming.”

“I’ve had many special nights already at the Utilita Arena. The atmosphere will be rocking, and I can’t wait to see everyone there on June 6 – or tune in live on DAZN.”

Puello, who held both WBA and WBC 140-pound titles, lost the latter belt by majority decision to Matias last July in New York. Making his UK debut, the Las Vegas-based 31-year-old southpaw looks to regain the strap and become a world champion once again.

“I’m excited to be fighting for my title again on June 6,” Puello said.

“I’m looking forward to becoming a three-time world champion and making history in the United Kingdom in front of its wonderful fan base.”

“Smith is a good boxer. I’m excited to share the ring with him and give the fans a great fight.”

The undercard bouts for Smith vs Puello are expected to be confirmed shortly.

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Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter who provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

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