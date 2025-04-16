Dalton Smith eyes title shot, not overlooking Mathieu Germain fight in Sheffield

Dalton Smith looks to get past Mathieu Germain en route to big fights, including a potential world title clash against Alberto Puello. Making his hometown ring appearance on April 19 at Canon Medical Arena in Sheffield, England, the 28-year-old puts his WBC ‘Silver’ super lightweight title on the line.

Unbeaten Smith (17-0, 13 KOs) is coming off the win via first-round TKO against Walid Ouizza in January. The Sheffield native says he is prepared for his next opponent, Germain (26-2-1, 11 KOs) of Canada, who is riding an eight-fight winning streak. The 35-year-old stopped Carlos Daniel Aquino in the seventh round last time out, also in January.

Ahead of the bout, Smith promised to put on a world championship performance and prove why he deserves a shot at the division’s WBC major belt.

The current WBC 140-pound champion is Alberto Puello (24-0, 10 KOs) of the Dominican Republic. In his previous bout in March, the Las Vegas-based 30-year-old retained his title by split decision against Sandor Martin on the undercard of Gervonta Davis vs Lamont Roach.

“This is my world title fight,” Dalton Smith said about his next ring appearance, on Saturday in Sheffield. “That’s why I’ve put a lot into my camp. I’ve flown sparring partners from the other side of the world over for this. I know what can come after this fight. If Mathieu Germain thinks I’m overlooking him or thinking too far ahead, then he’s wrong. He’s my world title fight.”

“Mathieu is 11 with the IBF and he’s a solid opponent. I’m not going in there relaxed. I’m going in there switched on. We’ll see what his tactics are from the first bell. We’ll work it from there. He will be coming to win but I’ll be getting the job done – he’s in the way of some huge nights for me.”

“I’m expecting a tougher fight, I expected more from my last fight, but it’s boxing – you get caught in the first round or the 12th round on the chin, and it’s game over. I go into every fight expecting it to go 12 rounds, and expect my opponents to be the same. You can expect the best of me on Saturday.”

Dalton Smith: I will prove why I am mandatory for WBC title

“The guy in front of me right now is Mathieu and there’s no room for hiccups for me. I know going into this fight that I need a world title performance. That’s why we’re back in my hometown, I’m looking to put on a big performance to put me in good stead going into those big fights.”

“It’s not about picking easy opponents, Mathieu is a solid fighter, we’re picking these fights because he’s going to bring a lot to the table before these big fights, so no stone has been left unturned and I’m not overlooking him one bit, I’m going to go in there and prove why I am mandatory for the WBC world title.”

Among the bouts featured on the Smith vs Germain undercard, former champion Josh Warrington (31-4-1, 8 KOs) of England takes on Asad Asif Khan (19-6-1, 5 KOs) of India at super featherweight. Ryan Kelly (19-5-1, 8 KOs) of England and Caoimhin Agyarko (16-0, 7 KOs) of Northern Ireland battle it out for the WBA Continental belt at super welterweight.

Josh Padley (15-1, 4 KOs) of England and Marko Cvetanovic (13-0, 6 KOs) of Serbia clash for the WBA International strap at lightweight. Giorgio Visioli (6-0, 5 KOs) and Kane Baker (19-11-2, 1 KO) meet in an all-English contest at super featherweight.

An all-English middleweight matchup pits Emmanuel Buttigieg (7-0, 1 KO) against Grant Dennis (19-10, 3 KOs). Plus, Joe Howarth (11-1, 4 KOs) of England battles Mexico’s Mario Valenzuela Portillo (8-6-2, 2 KOs) at lightweight.