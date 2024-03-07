Yoenis Tellez faces Joseph Jackson at MVP 6 in April in Orlando

Undefeated Cuban Yoenis Tellez is set for his next fight against unbeaten American Joseph Jackson live from Caribe Royale Orlando in Orlando, Florida on Friday, April 26. The pair battles it out on the top of Most Valuable Prospects 6. The contest is scheduled for 10 rounds at super welterweight.

Stafford, Texas-based Yoenis Tellez (7-0, 6 KOs) won his previous bout last December by knockout in the 10th round against Livan Navarro and secured his fourth win for the year. Prior to that, the 23-year-old native of Santiago de Cuba stopped Sergio Garcia in the third round, earned a UD against Cameron Krael and TKO’d Alberto Delgado in Round 2.

Joseph Jackson (19-0, 15 KOs) was in action last November, when he KO’d Dedrick Bell in the fifth round. In September 2022, the 25-year-old native of Greensboro, North Carolina eliminated Anthony Lenk in the third round.

Also set for the event an eight-round lightweight rematch between Alexander Rios Vega (8-1-0, 3 KOs) of Bayamon, Puerto Rico and Benigno Aguilar (11-0-1, 4 KOs) of Jacksonville, Florida. The pair first met at MVP 5: Sylve vs Falcao last October also in Orlando, where the latter took the win by split decision.

Saint Cloud, Florida-based Vega returned to the win column in March in Tampa, where he earned a unanimous decision against Marcello Williams. In his previous outing in February, 24-year-old Aguilar fought Corey Marksman to a split draw.

Also on the MVP 6 card, Jan Paul Rivera-Pizarro (8-0, 5 KOs) of Ponce, Puerto Rico and David Perez (9-0, 2 KOs) of Tulsa, Oklahoma square off in the six-round bout at featherweight. Unbeaten 22-year-old Rivera-Pizarro defeated Leandro Novas Sanchez by unanimous decision last time out in December 2023. Unbeaten 26-year-old Perez was in action also late last year, when he scored a UD against Eduardo Aguirre.

Other bouts featured on the card are expected to be confirmed shortly.