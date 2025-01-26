Jose Benavidez Jr vs Danny Rosenberger set for Benavidez-Morrell undercard

Jose Benavidez Jr is set for his ring return on February 1 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas against Danny Rosenberger. The middleweight bout has reportedly been added to the undercard of David Benavidez vs David Morrell. The contest is scheduled for eight rounds at middleweight.

Former title challenger Jose Benavidez Jr (28-3-1, 19 KOs) steps through the ropes for the first time in 14 months since suffering a defeat by unanimous decision against Jermall Charlo. In August 2023, the native of Panorama City, California stopped Sladan Janjanin in the fifth round and bounced back from a majority decision defeat against Danny Garcia in July 2022.

Earlier in his career, Phoenix, Arizona-based 32-year-old Benavidez challenged Terence Crawford for his WBO welterweight title, but was stopped in the 12th round.

Danny Rosenberger (20-9-4, 1 NC, 10 KOs) of Warren, Ohio secured seven wins in a row, since facing Nico Ali Walsh in a bout that was ruled No Contest in May 2023. Last year, the Youngstown, Ohio-based 34-year-old won four fights, including a majority decision against Gabriel Escalante last time out in August.

The Benavidez Jr vs Rosenberger matchup was reported by WKBN. The promoter of the event, Premier Boxing Champions, has yet to make a formal announcement.

The Benavidez vs Morrell undercard is also expected to see Curmel Moton, who recently announced his next fight against Frank Zaldivar on social media. Las Vegas-based unbeaten Moton (6-0, 5 KOs) of Salt Lake City, Utah stopped Hilario Martinez Moreno in the first round last October and secured his fourth win for 2024. Miami-based Cuban Zaldivar (5-1, 3 KOs) dropped a unanimous decision against Yosdiel Napoles last August.

The list of other rumored bouts that are yet to be confirmed by PBC includes a super featherweight contest between Las Vegas native Kaipo Gallegos (7-0-1, 6 KOs) and Leonardo Padilla (24-6-1, 17 KOs) of Venezuela. Plus, a pair of super middleweight matchups feature Daniel Blancas (11-0, 5 KOs) of Milwaukee, Wisconsin up against Juan Barajas (11-0-2, 7 KOs) of Victorville, California, and John Easter (7-0, 7 KOs) of Charleston, South Carolina versus Joseph Aguilar (6-2-1, 3 KOs) of Portland, Oregon.

In the main event live on pay-per-view, interim WBA light heavyweight champion David Benavidez (29-0, 24 KOs) of Phoenix, AZ faces WBA “Regular” titleholder David Morrell (11-0, 9 KOs) of Cuba. The co-main event is a rematch between WBC featherweight titleholder Brandon Figueroa (25-1-1, 19 KOs) of Weslaco, Texas and former unified champion Stephen Fulton (22-1, 8 KOs) of Philadelphia, PA.