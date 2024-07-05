Curmel Moton joins Diaz vs Masvidal 2 undercard

Curmel Moton is set for his second ring appearance for the year against Nikolai Buzolin on July 6 at Honda Center in Anaheim, CA. The six-round lightweight bout is featured on the card topped by Nate Diaz vs Jorge Masvidal 2.

Las Vegas-based unbeaten Curmel Moton (3-0, 2 KOs) is coming off the win by unanimous decision against Anthony Cuba in March. Prior to turning pro last September, the 18-year-old native of Salt Lake City, Utah secured the 61-3, 5 KOs record as an amateur.

Nikolai Buzolin (9-8-1, 5 KOs) lost four fight sin a row. In his previous outing March, the Brooklyn-based 36-year-old dropped a unanimous decision against Samuel Rizzo.

In the main event, Nate Diaz faces old MMA rival Jorge Masvidal in a boxing match at light heavyweight. In the co-main event, two-time middleweight champion Daniel Jacobs takes on Shane Mosley Jr at super middleweight.

Among other Diaz vs Masvidal 2 undercard bouts, Chris Avila and Anthony Pettis clash at light heavyweight. Amado Vargas and Sean Garcia battle it out at lightweight. Also at lightweight, Devin Cushing goes up against Manuel Correa.