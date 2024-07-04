Photos: Nate Diaz vs Jorge Masvidal 2 final pre-fight press conference

Nate Diaz faces old MMA rival Jorge Masvidal in a boxing match at Honda Center in Anaheim, CA on Saturday, July 6. Following Open Workout in LA that kicked off Fight Week, and as many as five pre-fight press conferences held across the U.S. in April and June, the fighters previewed their bout at the final presser.

Diaz and Masvidal first met inside the UFC Octagon in November 2019. The latter took the win via third-round TKO due to a big gash over his opponent’s right eye. Going face to face inside the boxing ring, the pair squares off in the 10-rounder at light heavyweight.

“There’s nothing heated for me,” Nate Diaz said. “I’m here to do my job and get the job done. I trained hard and we’re here to win.

“I came here to win. By any means necessary. That’s what it’s all about.

“I just feel like over time, I’m getting sharper. I’m always working and improving. I’m going to do what I always do. I’m here for the fun and I’m here for the business. I’m here to get the job done.”

Nate Diaz | Esther Lin/Fanmio

Nate Diaz | Esther Lin/Fanmio

Nate Diaz | Esther Lin/Fanmio

Jorge Masvidal said: “My emotions won’t matter on Saturday. What matters is the training camp I’ve had for the last six months. Nothing that happened before matters to me at all. I’m just coming to knock him out.

“I never worry about my opponents. I focus on myself and training and what I have to do in the ring. I’m ready to get this going.

“Only thing I’ve ever brought to combat sports is violence and a little technique. That’s how I get my hand raised.

“I take every fight with the same amount of caution and respect. Whoever I’m fighting also has two hands. On a personal level, yeah I don’t like the dude for what happened at the last press conference. On July 6 he’s getting it. After that, training camp went from a boxing setting to a kill setting. That’s all I want to do.”

Jorge Masvidal | Esther Lin/Fanmio

Jorge Masvidal | Esther Lin/Fanmio

Jorge Masvidal | Esther Lin/Fanmio

Jorge Masvidal | Esther Lin/Fanmio

Diaz vs Masvidal 2 undercard

The final press conference also featured other fighters battling it out on the night. Two-time middleweight champion Daniel Jacobs goes up against Shane Mosley Jr at super middleweight. The bout serves as the co-main event.

“This is about legacy,” Daniel Jacobs said. “I’ve never ducked anyone, and this is a prime example of that. He’s a great fighter, but I’m looking forward to showing just how great I am. I can’t wait to put it all together.

“I’m excited to be back. I’m soaking it all in. I’m a fan of this sport so seeing those fans yesterday who were excited to see us perform gives me motivation.

“I’m expecting a tricky style from Shane. He’s a fast fighter and an elusive guy. He fights very similar to his father. It’s a bit of a chess match until I figure it out.

“I do know that he is training 100 percent, so I’m ready for the best Shane Mosley Jr. yet. Sometimes people say things to get inside your head, sometimes people say things to deter you. As a true professional, I know I have a game plan come Saturday night.

“We’re not overlooking this fight, because it’s a good fight for me. Going against a young, up- and-coming champion. He’s had a long winning streak and looked very impressive. My ultimate goal is to beat a world champion.”

Daniel Jacobs | Esther Lin/Fanmio

Daniel Jacobs | Esther Lin/Fanmio

Shane Mosley Jr said: “Jacobs is up against a veteran. I don’t have his accolades yet, but I have my own accomplishments and the experience that comes with them. I appreciated this challenge. You can only get better by going up against adversity. When they said the name Daniel Jacobs, I said yes right away.

“My dad told me that this is my moment, get these opportunities and take advantage of them. I’m just going to be me. I’m going to take advantage of the opportunities and win.

“When you love what you do, you want to keep getting better and prove yourself. That’s what I’ve been doing. My whole team supports what I do and they help me love this sport. That’s why I keep going.

“We gotta see it how it is. You can have all types of plans that you want, but you have to see the situation to tell. I can tell you I’m going to do all this and all that, but come fight night we have to take it how it is and take it one step at a time.

“This a step in the right direction. I’m trying to be a legend. I believe I am in the title contender category.”

Shane Mosley Jr | Esther Lin/Fanmio

Shane Mosley Jr | Esther Lin/Fanmio

Also on the card a light heavyweight bout between Chris Avila and former UFC lightweight champion Anthony Pettis.

“I’m sure this is gonna be a tough matchup, but I prepared properly,” Chris Avila said. “I’m gonna out-box him and get my hand raised.

“I’m ready for Saturday. It’s been a long camp and a big buildup too. I’m ready to get in the ring. I’ve been boxing since I was a teenager. I also trained everything else and I had a MMA career as well. Now we’re boxing. I take my career very seriously and I take my training seriously.

“This is a good opportunity and I’m looking forward to taking advantage of it. I’m gonna win this fight and keep going.

“I know I’m going to get the job done and keep my streak going. This guy has a lot of credentials, he’s good. This is a buildup to get to the top guys. Come Saturday, I’m going to show my boxing skills and whoop some ass, then move on to the next.”

Chris Avila | Esther Lin/Fanmio

Anthony Pettis said: “I’m having so much fun in boxing right now. I know what I’m capable of and what I can do out there.

“I know what to expect. We’re here to put on a show on Saturday night and that’s all I’m focused on.

“I fought Roy Jones Jr. in my first fight and he was bigger than me. This guy is more my size so I’m going to knock this guy out.

“We about to whoop this guy’s ass. Saturday night, make sure everyone is tuned in.”

Anthony Pettis | Esther Lin/Fanmio

Anthony Pettis | Esther Lin/Fanmio

As well, Curmel Moton fights Nikolai Buzolin in a newly added six-round bout at lightweight.

“I’m really happy to be here,” Curmel Moton said. “Come Saturday night I’m gonna put on a great show. I’m really excited to perform in front of all the fans.

“Me going eight rounds in my last fight let me show the fans my skillset. But we don’t get paid for overtime. Everyone should expect me to end this one early.

“This is another step for me and another chance for me to show my skillset and keep getting my name out there. I’m going to show out and take everything I worked on in the gym into the ring.

I’ve studied Floyd my whole life, so there’s definitely parts of his game in my skillset. The more I fight, the more people will see.”

Curmel Moton | Esther Lin/Fanmio

Plus, Amado Vargas and Sean Garcia go head to head in an eight-rounder at lightweight.

“I’ve been ready for this fight,” Amado Vargas said. “I want to thank Sean for taking the opportunity. We both have a job to do and that’s what is gonna happen on Saturday night.

“This is gonna be a great show and I can’t wait to perform. I’m extremely ready to put on a great performance that’s gonna grab everyone’s attention.

“All the training is gonna be worth it. The talking is all fun, but Saturday we get to the real thing. Make sure you get your tickets.

“We’re gonna test his conditioning. I’m in great shape. I think he’ll start well, because he’s a good fighter. But I’m gonna show how great I am. He’s gonna fade in the later rounds.

“This fight is only going to make me look better. It’s going to help give me credit as a boxer that I am. This is a legacy fight. His brother has his legacy, my dad has his own legacy. We’re going to create our own names through this fight so I’m excited.

Amado Vargas | Esther Lin/Fanmio

Amado Vargas | Esther Lin/Fanmio

Sean Garcia said: “I’m ready to show out. On Saturday night, I’m ready to get down to business. I’m here to end the Vargas dynasty. I’m here to fight and I’m here to knock him out.

“The energy is up now this close to the fight. Both of us and our teams are pumped up. I’m saying that real. We have eight rounds to settle this.

“I just want to show the world that I’m better than him. That’s why I took the fight. He is showing a lot of respect to me, but come Saturday he’s not going to show me any respect and I’m not either.

“I just keep training, keep focused and I have a good friend group. I have a good family back at home who I do it for. When the tank goes down, I just keep pushing, I kept running and now we’re here.”

Sean Garcia | Esther Lin/Fanmio

Sean Garcia | Esther Lin/Fanmio

In addition, Devin Cushing and Manuel Correa meet in a 10-rounder at lightweight.

“He’s a good opponent and it’s a good step up for me,” Devin Cushing said. “It’s going to be a good opponent on my resume.

“He’s got a grown man in front of him this time, not a 17-year-old. I get revenge for all my losses and Saturday night I’m spinning the block around. He was hand-picked for this.

“The way he looks at me I just don’t like. I’m gonna knock that look right off his face on Saturday night.

“It’s been a long camp, but it’s been a good camp. I’m in tremendous shape. I’m ready to go Saturday night.”

Devin Cushing | Esther Lin/Fanmio

Devin Cushing | Esther Lin/Fanmio

Manuel Correa said: “This is the biggest opportunity of my career and he’s still mad that I beat him in the amateurs. He’s got cushion hands. We’ll settle this on Saturday.

“He’s gonna do a lot of running and trying to jab to my hands. He’s got no power. I’m gonna come forward, put the pressure and make him fold in round four.

“I feel great, I’m ready and I’m prepared. It’s time to show what we have been working on. My opponent has to be a good fighter if he got to 13-0. I beat him in the amateurs and in the Golden Gloves, so we’re going to do it again.

“It’s been my best camp yet. Tune in on July 6, it’s going to be fireworks. I know 4th of July is two days before but come Saturday you’re going to get more fireworks.”

Manuel Correa | Esther Lin/Fanmio

The Diaz vs Masvidal 2 preliminary card features Alan Sanchez up against Luis Lopez at welterweight and Kenneth Lopez versus Andres Martinez at super middleweight. Jose Aguayo and Bryce Logan go toe-to-toe at welterweight. Steven Dunn and Gabriel Aguilar Costa clash at heavyweight. Rounding out the card, Luciano Ramos and Dan Hernandez duel at super lightweight.