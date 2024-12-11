Cristobal Lorente vs Francesco Grandelli joins weekend fights live from Italy

Cristobal Lorente faces Francesco Grandelli on Friday, December 13 at the Palazzetto Dello Sport Carbonia in Carbonia, Italy. The pair squares off in a 12-round bout with the EBU European featherweight title on the line.

Unbeaten Cristobal Lorente (19-0-1, 8 KOs) makes the first defense of his title. The unbeaten 28-year-old claimed the belt in July, taking a majority decision against Mauro Forte on the Hysa vs Fuchs undercard.

Francesco Grandelli (18-3-2, 4 KOs) looks to return to winning ways. The 30-year-old dropped a unanimous decision against Nathaniel Collins last time out in May.

Among the bouts featured on the Lorente vs Grandelli undercard, Italy’s Fabio Turchi (23-3, 16 KOs) takes on Kazakhstan-born, Poland-based Viktar Chvarkou (5-18, 3 KOs) in a six-rounder at cruiserweight. Another representative of the host country, Patrick Cappai (11-0, 2 KOs), meets Tasha Mjuaji (17-12-3, 5 KOs) of Tanzania in a six-rounder at featherweight. Stefano Lai (5-0, 1 KO) battles fellow Italian Sebastiano Argiolas (4-1, 3 KOs) in a six-rounder at junior middleweight.

The event airs live on ESPN+ in the U.S., starting at 3:00 pm ET / 12:00 pm PT.