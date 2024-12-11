Subscribe
Cristobal Lorente vs Francesco Grandelli joins weekend fights live from Italy

Cristobal Lorente defends European featherweight title against Francesco Grandelli on Friday live on ESPN+

By Parviz Iskenderov
Cristobal Lorente faces Francesco Grandelli live from Italy
Cristobal Lorente faces Francesco Grandelli at the Palazzetto Dello Sport Carbonia in Carbonia, Italy on December 13, 2024 | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Cristobal Lorente faces Francesco Grandelli on Friday, December 13 at the Palazzetto Dello Sport Carbonia in Carbonia, Italy. The pair squares off in a 12-round bout with the EBU European featherweight title on the line.

Unbeaten Cristobal Lorente (19-0-1, 8 KOs) makes the first defense of his title. The unbeaten 28-year-old claimed the belt in July, taking a majority decision against Mauro Forte on the Hysa vs Fuchs undercard.

Francesco Grandelli (18-3-2, 4 KOs) looks to return to winning ways. The 30-year-old dropped a unanimous decision against Nathaniel Collins last time out in May.

Among the bouts featured on the Lorente vs Grandelli undercard, Italy’s Fabio Turchi (23-3, 16 KOs) takes on Kazakhstan-born, Poland-based Viktar Chvarkou (5-18, 3 KOs) in a six-rounder at cruiserweight. Another representative of the host country, Patrick Cappai (11-0, 2 KOs), meets Tasha Mjuaji (17-12-3, 5 KOs) of Tanzania in a six-rounder at featherweight. Stefano Lai (5-0, 1 KO) battles fellow Italian Sebastiano Argiolas (4-1, 3 KOs) in a six-rounder at junior middleweight.

The event airs live on ESPN+ in the U.S., starting at 3:00 pm ET / 12:00 pm PT.

Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

