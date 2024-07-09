Subscribe
Hugo Micallef vs Bogdan Draskovic on Hysa-Fuchs undercard live from Albania

Hugo Micallef faces Bogdan Draskovic live on ESPN+

BoxingNews
By Parviz Iskenderov
Hugo Micallef faces Bogdan Draskovic on Hysa vs Fuchs undercard
Hugo Micallef in his U.S. debut against Sergio Odabai at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV, USA on November 16, 2023 | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Unbeaten prospect Hugo Micallef faces Bogdan Draskovic on Thursday, July 11 at Skanderbeg Square in Tirana, Albania. The pair battles it out on the card topped by Nelson Hysa vs Thorsten Fuchs. The bout is scheduled for six rounds at super lightweight.

Hugo Micallef (9-0, 2 KOs) makes his first ring appearance for the year. In his previous outing last November, the 26-year-old Monaco native made his successful U.S. debut at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, eliminating Sergio Odabai in four rounds on the undercard of Shakur Stevenson’s WBC lightweight title defense against Edwin De Los Santos.

Bogdan Draskovic (9-14-1, 5 KOs) goes through the ropes for the second time in 2024. Serbia’s 22-year-old defeated Miroslav Ivanovic by unanimous decision in June and returned to winning ways after suffering four defeats in a row.

In the main event, undefeated Albanian heavyweight Nelson Hysa (17-0, 15 KOs) takes on Thorsten Fuchs (13-1, 10 KOs) of Germany. The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.

Among other bouts featured on the Hysa vs Fuchs undercard, featherweight Mauro Forte (20-0-2, 8 KOs) of Italy defends his European title against Cristobal Lorente (18-0-1, 8 KOs) of Spain. As well, light heavyweights Alban Bermeta (16-0-1, 12 KOs) of Albania and Obinna Joseph Mathew (23-0, 23 KOs) of Nigeria go head-to-head for the vacant WBO ‘Global’ belt. Plus, Albania’s Denis Nurja (14-0, 6 KOs) and Angel Adrian Barroso (9-4, 8 KOs) of Venezuela square off at super middleweight.

Boxing fans in the U.S. can stream the event live on ESPN+. The start time is scheduled for Thursday, July 11 at 2 pm ET / 11 am PT.

Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

