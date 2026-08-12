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Live results: Teremoana KOs Savage in second round

Teremoana Teremoana faces DeAndre Savage in a heavyweight bout on the Gold Coast, Australia

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By Parviz Iskenderov
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Teremoana Teremoana and DeAndre Savage face off during the weigh-in ahead of their boxing bout
Teremoana Teremoana and DeAndre Savage face off during the weigh-in on the Gold Coast, Australia, on August 11, 2026. Photo by Matchroom Boxing
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Australian heavyweight Teremoana Teremoana faces Flint’s DeAndre Savage on Wednesday, August 12 at The Star Gold Coast in Broadbeach, Queensland.

  • Undefeated 28-year-old Teremoana (11-0, 11 KOs) headlines a Matchroom Boxing card in Australia following a pair of first-round stoppage victories over Bowie Tupou and Curtis Harper earlier this year.
  • Once-beaten 35-year-old Savage (11-1, 11 KOs) steps through the ropes for the first time since late last year, when he KO’d Jefferson Troncoso in the opening round to rebound from a decision loss to Brandon Moore.

How to watch: Live on DAZN in the U.S. and the UK, and on Kayo Sports in Australia.

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The undercard includes:

  • A middleweight co-feature bout between Australia’s former title challenger Michael Zerafa (34-5, 22 KOs) and Venezuela’s Alejandro Ortiz (26-1, 25 KOs).
  • An all-Australian flyweight contest between Jasmine Parr (8-2, 3 KOs) and Jemma Peart (9-1, 3 KOs).
  • A super middleweight matchup between Australia’s Jack Bowen (13-1, 10 KOs) and China’s Mielifeier Dalielibieke (10-3, 8 KOs).
  • An all-Australian 77.5 kg (170.9 lbs) catchweight clash between Omar El-Abdallah (5-0, 4 KOs) and Jordan Towns (8-4, 7 KOs).

Teremoana vs Savage results

Main card

  • Teremoana Teremoana def. DeAndre Savage by KO (R2, 1:26)
  • Michael Zerafa def. Alejandro Ortiz by TKO (R8, 3:00)
  • Jasmine Parr def. Jemma Peart by unanimous decision (80-72, 80-72, 80-72)
  • Jack Bowen def. Mielifeier Dalielibieke by TKO (R7, 2:15)
  • Omar El-Abdallah def. Jordan Towns by TKO (R3, 3:00)

Prelims

  • Lekaysha Woodbridge def. Sothita Sitthichai by unanimous decision (50-45, 50-45, 50-45)
  • Reube Thornberry def. Kai Kurr by TKO (R2, 1:40)

Teremoana vs Savage live blog

Teremoana Teremoana KOs DeAndre Savage in second round

Teremoana Teremoana (12-0, 12 KOs) defeats DeAndre Savage (11-2, 11 KOs) by second-round knockout at heavyweight. The stoppage came at 1:26 of the round.

Michael Zerafa stops Alejandro Ortiz in eight rounds

Michael Zerafa (35-5, 23 KOs) defeats Alejandro Ortiz (26-2, 25 KOs) by TKO at middleweight. The fight was stopped before the start of the ninth round.

On his way to victory, Zerafa dropped Ortiz with a series of punches in the eighth round. Ortiz managed to get back to his feet and finish the round, but was unable to continue.

Jasmine Parr defeats Jemma Peart by decision

Jasmine Parr (9-2, 3 KOs) defeats Jemma Peart (9-2, 3 KOs) by unanimous decision at flyweight. All three judges scored the fight 80-72.

Jasmine Parr has her hand raised by the referee after her victory over Jemma Peart
Jasmine Parr has her hand raised by the referee after her victory over Jemma Peart at The Star Gold Coast in Broadbeach, QLD, Australia, on August 12, 2026. Photo by Matchroom Boxing

Jack Bowen stops Mielifeier Dalielibieke in seventh round

Jack Bowen (14-1, 11 KOs) defeats Mielifeier Dalielibieke (10-4, 8 KOs) by seventh-round TKO at super middleweight. The stoppage came at 2:15 of the round.

The referee stepped in as Bowen dominated Dalielibieke with a barrage of punches.

Jack Bowen poses after his victory over Mielifeier Dalielibieke
Jack Bowen poses after his victory over Mielifeier Dalielibieke at The Star Gold Coast in Broadbeach, QLD, Australia, on August 12, 2026. Photo by Matchroom Boxing

Omar El-Abdallah defeats Jordan Towns by TKO

Omar El-Abdallah (6-0, 5 KOs) defeats Jordan Towns (8-5, 7 KOs) by third-round TKO, dominating and dropping his opponent along the way. The referee stopped the fight before the start of the fourth round to save Towns from further punishment.

Omar El-Abdallah poses after his victory over Jordan Towns
Omar El-Abdallah poses after his victory over Jordan Towns at The Star Gold Coast in Broadbeach, QLD, Australia, on August 12, 2026. Photo by Matchroom Boxing

Lekaysha Woodbridge defeats Sothita Sitthichai by decision

Lekaysha Woodbridge (5-0, 3 KOs) defeats Sothita Sitthichai (13-6, 4 KOs) by unanimous decision at flyweight. All three judges scored the fight 50-45.

Lekaysha Woodbridge has her hand raised by the referee after her victory over Sothita Sitthichai
Lekaysha Woodbridge has her hand raised by the referee after her victory over Sothita Sitthichai at The Star Gold Coast in Broadbeach, QLD, Australia, on August 12, 2026. Photo by Matchroom Boxing

Reube Thornberry stops Kai Kurr in second round

In the event opener, Reube Thornberry (4-0, 3 KOs) defeats Kai Kurr (0-1) by second-round TKO at welterweight. The stoppage came at 1:40 of the round.

Reube Thornberry has his hand raised by the referee after his victory over Kai Kurr
Reube Thornberry has his hand raised by the referee after his victory over Kai Kurr at The Star Gold Coast in Broadbeach, QLD, Australia, on August 12, 2026. Photo by Matchroom Boxing

Teremoana Knockouts

Watch a compilation of knockouts by Teremoana Teremoana from his previous bouts.

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Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter who provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

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