Live results: Teremoana KOs Savage in second round

Australian heavyweight Teremoana Teremoana faces Flint’s DeAndre Savage on Wednesday, August 12 at The Star Gold Coast in Broadbeach, Queensland.
- Undefeated 28-year-old Teremoana (11-0, 11 KOs) headlines a Matchroom Boxing card in Australia following a pair of first-round stoppage victories over Bowie Tupou and Curtis Harper earlier this year.
- Once-beaten 35-year-old Savage (11-1, 11 KOs) steps through the ropes for the first time since late last year, when he KO’d Jefferson Troncoso in the opening round to rebound from a decision loss to Brandon Moore.
How to watch: Live on DAZN in the U.S. and the UK, and on Kayo Sports in Australia.
The undercard includes:
- A middleweight co-feature bout between Australia’s former title challenger Michael Zerafa (34-5, 22 KOs) and Venezuela’s Alejandro Ortiz (26-1, 25 KOs).
- An all-Australian flyweight contest between Jasmine Parr (8-2, 3 KOs) and Jemma Peart (9-1, 3 KOs).
- A super middleweight matchup between Australia’s Jack Bowen (13-1, 10 KOs) and China’s Mielifeier Dalielibieke (10-3, 8 KOs).
- An all-Australian 77.5 kg (170.9 lbs) catchweight clash between Omar El-Abdallah (5-0, 4 KOs) and Jordan Towns (8-4, 7 KOs).
Teremoana vs Savage results
Main card
- Teremoana Teremoana def. DeAndre Savage by KO (R2, 1:26)
- Michael Zerafa def. Alejandro Ortiz by TKO (R8, 3:00)
- Jasmine Parr def. Jemma Peart by unanimous decision (80-72, 80-72, 80-72)
- Jack Bowen def. Mielifeier Dalielibieke by TKO (R7, 2:15)
- Omar El-Abdallah def. Jordan Towns by TKO (R3, 3:00)
Prelims
- Lekaysha Woodbridge def. Sothita Sitthichai by unanimous decision (50-45, 50-45, 50-45)
- Reube Thornberry def. Kai Kurr by TKO (R2, 1:40)
Teremoana vs Savage live blog
Teremoana Teremoana KOs DeAndre Savage in second round
Teremoana Teremoana (12-0, 12 KOs) defeats DeAndre Savage (11-2, 11 KOs) by second-round knockout at heavyweight. The stoppage came at 1:26 of the round.
Michael Zerafa stops Alejandro Ortiz in eight rounds
Michael Zerafa (35-5, 23 KOs) defeats Alejandro Ortiz (26-2, 25 KOs) by TKO at middleweight. The fight was stopped before the start of the ninth round.
On his way to victory, Zerafa dropped Ortiz with a series of punches in the eighth round. Ortiz managed to get back to his feet and finish the round, but was unable to continue.
Jasmine Parr defeats Jemma Peart by decision
Jasmine Parr (9-2, 3 KOs) defeats Jemma Peart (9-2, 3 KOs) by unanimous decision at flyweight. All three judges scored the fight 80-72.
Jack Bowen stops Mielifeier Dalielibieke in seventh round
Jack Bowen (14-1, 11 KOs) defeats Mielifeier Dalielibieke (10-4, 8 KOs) by seventh-round TKO at super middleweight. The stoppage came at 2:15 of the round.
The referee stepped in as Bowen dominated Dalielibieke with a barrage of punches.
Omar El-Abdallah defeats Jordan Towns by TKO
Omar El-Abdallah (6-0, 5 KOs) defeats Jordan Towns (8-5, 7 KOs) by third-round TKO, dominating and dropping his opponent along the way. The referee stopped the fight before the start of the fourth round to save Towns from further punishment.
Lekaysha Woodbridge defeats Sothita Sitthichai by decision
Lekaysha Woodbridge (5-0, 3 KOs) defeats Sothita Sitthichai (13-6, 4 KOs) by unanimous decision at flyweight. All three judges scored the fight 50-45.
Reube Thornberry stops Kai Kurr in second round
In the event opener, Reube Thornberry (4-0, 3 KOs) defeats Kai Kurr (0-1) by second-round TKO at welterweight. The stoppage came at 1:40 of the round.
Teremoana Knockouts
Watch a compilation of knockouts by Teremoana Teremoana from his previous bouts.