Live results: Teremoana KOs Savage in second round

August 12, 2026 7:49 AM EDT

Michael Zerafa stops Alejandro Ortiz in eight rounds

Michael Zerafa (35-5, 23 KOs) defeats Alejandro Ortiz (26-2, 25 KOs) by TKO at middleweight. The fight was stopped before the start of the ninth round.



On his way to victory, Zerafa dropped Ortiz with a series of punches in the eighth round. Ortiz managed to get back to his feet and finish the round, but was unable to continue.