Conor McGregor: All systems go for next UFC fight against Michael Chandler

Conor McGregor says his long awaited fight against Michael Chandler is a go. According to the former two-division UFC champion the fight is targeted for summer.

McGregor (22-6), who held the UFC belts at featherweight and lightweight, hasn’t fought since July 2021, when he broke his leg in the rematch with Dustin Poirier. Former two-time Bellator MMA lightweight champion Michael Chandler (23-8) was in action in November 2022, when he was submitted by Poirier in the third-round.

“We got confirmation a few days ago that it’s ‘all systems go’ and ‘The Mac’, ‘The Notorious’ will be returning in the UFC Octagon this summer,” Conor McGgregor said in a recent interview with ESPN. “I like Mike. I’m gonna bust him up. I’m gonna bust Mike up, yeah.”

Kicking off 2024, McGregor hit the stream with a video announcing that the fight against fellow TUF 31 coach Chandler would be contested at middleweight in June in Las Vegas. Those plans did not materialized, nevertheless McGregor has been making headlines with the Road House (2024) movie, starring Jake Gyllenhaal.

When asked whether the fight was at 185 lbs, Conor McGregor said: “I was having a bit of laugh with 185. I haven’t checked the scales mark since the last time I weighed in at the UFC event, which is a fair bit of time ago. I’ll have a chat [about the weight class] and I’ll see where I’m at. But I got great news. It’s all systems go. Thumbs up. Got the call. Everything sweet.”

The Road House movie lands on Prime Video on March 21. Ahead of a big premiere in New York, McGregor also spoke about his preparation for the role.

“I had to learn the lines, I had to study who the character is, what’s the vibe of him, what’s his objective. Where is he coming from, where is he going, what’s he feel like,” Mcgregor said. “I had some acting coaches. I had some amazing acting coaches. Lena Georgas and Nancy Banks, two amazing ladies. They didn’t rest on me. And I just put it in and I had to just go for it. And the director was amazing as well. He made me feel like I was the man.”

McGregor also said he was calling for the trilogy fight against Nate Diaz. He also said he had two fights left on his UFC contract and wanted to continue fighting. Plus, the 35-year-old Irishman said he was looking to make movies on the level of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sylvester Stallone.