Live results: Conah Walker stops Sam Eggington in 10th round – Video

Conah Walker faces Sam Eggington in a super welterweight main event on Saturday, May 2. The contest headlines a Matchroom Boxing card, live from the University of Wolverhampton at The Halls in Wolverhampton, England.

Walker (17-3-1, 8 KOs) won his previous bout last December by 12th-round knockout of Pat McCormack and claimed the vacant IBF Intercontinental welterweight title.

Eggington (36-9, 20 KOs) defeated Lee Cutler by ninth-round technical decision last April and earned the WBC International Silver super welterweight title.

In the co-feature, Bilal Fawaz (11-1-1, 3 KOs) defends his British and Commonwealth super welterweight titles against Ryan Kelly (20-6-1, 8 KOs).

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On the Walker vs Eggington undercard, Tiah Mai Ayton (5-0, 4 KOs) meets Stevi Levy (15-4, 2 KOs) in an eight-round featherweight bout.

A four-round middleweight matchup sees debuting professional Harley Burrows face Lewis Howells (3-7).

In the main card opener, former champion Shannon Ryan (10-1, 1 KO) battles Nicola Hopewell (8-1, 1 KO) in a 10-round super flyweight bout. Ryan’s IBF Intercontinental title and the vacant Commonwealth title are on the line.

Walker vs Eggington results

Main card

Conah Walker def. Sam Eggington by TKO (R10, 1:59)

Bilal Fawaz def. Ryan Kelly by RTD (R9, 3:00)

Tiah Mai Ayton def. Stevi Levy by TKO (R4, 0:37)

Harley Burrows def. Lewis Howells (40-35)

Shannon Ryan def. Nicola Hopewell by TKO (R2, 1:01)

Prelims

Junaid Bostan def. Mohammed Graich by points (80-72)

Louie Ward def. Jesus Carrasco by points (40-36)

Walker vs Eggington live blog May 2, 2026 5:46 PM EDT Video: Conah Walker stops Eggington Here’s the video of the finish as Conah Walker dominates Sam Eggington, prompting the referee to step in and wave the fight off. May 2, 2026 5:30 PM EDT Conah Walker TKOs Sam Eggington in 10th round Conah Walker (18-3-1, 9 KOs) defeats Sam Eggington (36-10, 20 KOs) by tenth-round TKO in a welterweight bout. The stoppage came at 1:59 of the round.



Both fighters sustained cuts during the fight, and Eggington was knocked down in the eighth round. Conah Walker during his bout against Sam Eggington at University of Wolverhampton at The Halls in Wolverhampton, England, on May 2, 2026. Photo by Mark Robinson / Matchroom Boxing May 2, 2026 4:40 PM EDT Video: Bilal Fawaz dominates Ryan Kelly Watch the video as Bilal Fawaz dominates Ryan Kelly during their bout. May 2, 2026 4:35 PM EDT Bilal Fawaz stops Ryan Kelly in nine rounds Bilal Fawaz (12-1-1, 3 KOs) defeats Ryan Kelly (20-7-1, 8 KOs) by ninth-round RTD in a super welterweight bout to retain his British and Commonwealth titles. Bilal Fawaz after his victory over Ryan Kelly at University of Wolverhampton at The Halls in Wolverhampton, England, on May 2, 2026. Photo by Mark Robinson / Matchroom Boxing May 2, 2026 4:34 PM EDT Video: Tiah Mai Ayton dominates Stevi Levy Watch the stoppage as Tiah Mai Ayton dominates Stevi Levy, prompting her corner to throw in the towel. May 2, 2026 4:30 PM EDT Tiah Mai Ayton stops Stevi Levy in fourth round Tiah Mai Ayton (6-0, 5 KOs) defeats Stevi Levy (15-5, 2 KOs) by fourth-round TKO in a featherweight bout to remain undefeated. The stoppage came at 0:37 of the round. Tiah Mai Ayton poses after her victory over Stevi Levy at University of Wolverhampton at The Halls in Wolverhampton, England, on May 2, 2026. Photo by Mark Robinson / Matchroom Boxing May 2, 2026 4:28 PM EDT Harley Burrows defeats Lewis Howells in pro debut Harley Burrows (1-0) defeats Lewis Howells (3-8) via a 40-35 points decision in a four-round middleweight bout to make a successful professional debut. Harley Burrows poses after his victory over Lewis Howells at University of Wolverhampton at The Halls in Wolverhampton, England, on May 2, 2026. Photo by Mark Robinson / Matchroom Boxing May 2, 2026 4:25 PM EDT Shannon Ryan stops Nicola Hopewell in second round Shannon Ryan (11-1, 2 KOs) defeats Nicola Hopewell (8-2, 1 KO) by second-round TKO to retain her IBF Intercontinental super flyweight title and win the vacant Commonwealth title. The stoppage came at 1:01 of the round. Shannon Ryan poses with her title belt after her victory over Nicola Hopewell at University of Wolverhampton at The Halls in Wolverhampton, England, on May 2, 2026. Photo by Mark Robinson / Matchroom Boxing May 2, 2026 8:00 AM EDT Free Prelims The blog feed with will cover the main card. You can watch the free prelims below, with results added as the stream ends.