Coach reveals what illness forced Donovan out of Paro fight

Irish contender Paddy Donovan was forced to withdraw from his IBF welterweight title eliminator bout against Liam Paro “due to a significant illness,” his management announced. The 26-year-old Limerick native was scheduled to face Australia’s former champion on January 16 in Brisbane.

“If we don’t learn from our mistakes, then we are doomed to repeat them,” said Donovan’s coach, Andy Lee. “I’ve been in this situation before with my other boxers, and it never goes well.”

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“There was no way Paddy could train and fight with the viral chest and respiratory infection he had, so I made the decision to pull him out of the fight. Paddy is still one of the best welterweights in the world with a huge future in the sport.”

Donovan (14-2, 11 KOs) was looking to earn his shot to challenge IBF welterweight champion Lewis Crocker (22-0, 11 KOs) of Northern Ireland in their third fight. The newly crowned champion from Belfast won their rematch last September by split decision and claimed the vacant belt.

In their first fight last March, Crocker took the win after Donovan was disqualified for punching after the bell.

“I’m extremely disappointed to have to withdraw from the fight,” Donovan said. “I was confident of beating Paro. I missed three weeks of training due to illness, and my coach, Andy, took the decision out of my hands.”

“I want to apologize to all the fans in Australia who were looking forward to the fight. I will be back stronger in 2026. I wish Paro well and hope that we can fight in the future.”

According to Sullivan & Lee Management, Paddy Donovan is expected to resume training shortly and return to the ring by late March.