Liam Paro title eliminator canceled after Paddy Donovan withdraws

Australia’s former world champion Liam Paro no longer faces Paddy Donovan in an IBF welterweight title eliminator, as the Irish contender withdrew from the bout due to illness. The contest was scheduled to serve as the co-feature to Nikita Tszyu vs Michael Zerafa on January 16 in Brisbane.

Paro (27-1, 16 KOs) was set to face Donovan (14-2, 11 KOs) in pursuit of his third straight victory since he lost his IBF 140-pound title to Richardson Hitchins in late 2024. In his previous outing in September, the 29-year-old southpaw from Mackay, Queensland, defeated David Papot by decision.

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No Limit Boxing’s Wednesday press release does not specify the nature of Donovan’s illness.

While his title eliminator is off, Paro may still step through the ropes in two weeks’ time, subject to securing a suitable opponent.

“I’m gutted the fight is off,” Paro said. “I’ve put in a full camp, flown world-level sparring over to prepare, and done everything right. I was ready to put on a show in Brisbane. When it’s taken away this close, of course it stings.”

“I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t frustrated. I was ready to go and he’s pulled out, simple as that. I was prepared for the toughest version of Paddy Donovan, and now he’s gone.”

“To be honest, it feels like he never wanted the smoke. Took forever to sign the contract and now pulls out with the flu. I’ve battled through training camps before with sickness, including for the [Subriel] Matias world title, but fighters fight.”

“I was coming in fit, confident, and ready to make a statement, and maybe he saw that. He was just going to be a statistic on my record anyway.”

“As frustrating as it is, that’s boxing. We stay in the gym grinding, and I know God always has a greater plan.”

‘This is just a delay, not the destination’

Paro confirmed he was looking to dethrone Lewis Crocker (22-0, 11 KOs) and secure a world title in his second weight class. Crocker – the undefeated 28-year-old champion from Northern Ireland – claimed the vacant IBF 147-pound title in September, when he defeated Donovan by split decision in their rematch.

“My focus hasn’t changed one bit,” Paro said. “I’m coming for Lewis Crocker and the world title next. I will be a two-time and two-division champion. This is just a delay, not the destination. I’ll reset, stay sharp, and be ready for the world title next. I should not and cannot be denied.”

Further information on whether Liam Paro faces a replacement opponent on January 16 in Brisbane, or if a different fight date is booked, is expected shortly.