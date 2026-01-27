Christian Mbilli elevated to full WBC 168-pound champion

Canada-based Cameroonian-French Christian Mbilli has been elevated to full WBC super middleweight champion. The 30-year-old initially claimed the interim title last June with a first-round TKO against Maciej Sulecki, and then retained the belt via a split draw with Lester Martinez last September.

“You are a champion we are incredibly proud of,” WBC President Mauricio Sulaimán said during a press conference in Mexico City. “Christian has been part of our organization for a long time; he was the WBC Continental Americas champion, making nine successful defenses before becoming the interim champion. You and Lester Martinez put on a spectacular fight – the best of 2025. On this occasion, we are honored to present you with the Fight of the Year trophy and your belt as the undisputed World Champion at 168 pounds.”

Advertisement

The WBC title at 168 lbs had most recently been held by Terence Crawford (42-0, 31 KOs), who dethroned Mexico’s Canelo Alvarez (62-3-2, 39 KOs) by unanimous decision to claim the undisputed title in his third weight class. Shortly afterward, the 38-year-old Omaha, Nebraska, native announced his retirement and vacated the belt.

The WBC had previously ordered a bout between Mbilli and British contender Hamzah Sheeraz (22-1-1, 18 KOs), but the fight did not materialize.

“I earned my world title through hard work, discipline, and merit,” Christian Mbilli said. “I promise to double down on my standards and intensity – in training and in every aspect of my life – to defend it and remind everyone why I’m at the top.”

Eye of the Tiger president Camille Estephan added, “We’re extremely happy with this crowning achievement for Christian and the team after so many challenges and sacrifices. This is only the beginning – the best is yet to come.”

Mbilli’s next fight, including his first defense of the “full” belt, is expected to be announced shortly.