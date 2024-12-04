Charles Conwell vs Gerardo Luis Vergara tops Rocha-Curiel undercard

The bout between Charles Conwell and Gerardo Luis Vergara has been confirmed, among other matchups, for the Alexis Rocha vs Raul Curiel undercard. The event airs live on DAZN from Toyota Arena in Ontario, California on December 14. The scheduled 10-round super welterweight clash serves as the co-main event.

Undefeated Charles Conwell (20-0, 15 KOs) makes his third ring appearance of the year. The Detroit native knocked out Khiary Gray in the second round on the Bohachuk vs Ortiz undercard in August. In April, the Cleveland-based 27-year-old stopped Nathaniel Gallimore in the sixth round.

Unbeaten Gerardo Luis Vergara (20-0, 13 KOs) of Argentina goes through the ropes for the second time in 2024. In his previous outing in May, the 30-year-old southpaw defeated Juan Pablo Lucero via second-round TKO.

Also on the Rocha vs Curiel undercard, LA native John “Scrappy” Ramirez (13-1, 9 KOs) returns to face Sugar Land, Texas-based Ephraim Bui (10-0, 8 KOs). The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds at super flyweight.

In another 10-round super flyweight battle, former unified flyweight champion Marlen Esparza (14-2, 1 KO) of Houston, TX takes on former four-time 112-pound champion Arely Mucino (32-4-2, 11 KOs) of Mexico. Additionally, Victor Morales Jr. (19-0-1, 9 KOs) of Vancouver, Washington squares off against Jose Ivan Guardado Ortiz (16-2-1, 6 KOs) of Mexico in a 10-round super featherweight bout.

Among the Rocha vs Curiel prelims, Jorge Chavez (12-0, 8 KOs) of Mexico faces Ruben Casero (12-3, 4 KOs) of Uruguay in an eight-round super bantamweight bout. Mexico’s Gael Cabrera (5-0, 3 KOs) and former title challenger Garen Diagan (10-5, 5 KOs) of the Philippines go toe-to-toe in a six-rounder at junior featherweight.

As well, Joshua Garcia (9-0, 4 KOs) of Moreno Valley, CA meets Uhlices Avelino-Reyes (2-1, 1 KO) of Omaha, Nebraska in a six-rounder at super featherweight. A four-round super lightweight bout features Javier Meza of Amarillo, Texas making his pro boxing debut against David Music (0-1) of Findley, Ohio.

In addition, super lightweight Ricardo Ruvalcaba (12-0-1, 10 KOs) of Ventura, California is scheduled for a six-round bout against an opponent to be named. Plus, Fabian Guzman (5-0, 5 KOs) of Orange, California faces an opponent to be determined in a four-round super welterweight contest.

In the main event, Santa Ana’s Alexis Rocha (25-2, 16 KOs) goes up against unbeaten Raul Curiel (15-0, 13 KOs) of Mexico. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds at welterweight.