Subscribe
HomeBoxing

Alexis Rocha looks to make statement, Raul Curiel targets world title shot

Alexis Rocha vs Raul Curiel has been confirmed

BoxingNewsTop Stories
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments
Alexis Rocha vs Raul Curiel confirmed for December in Ontario, CA
Alexis Rocha faces Raul Curiel at Toyota Arena in Ontario, CA, USA on December 14, 2024 | Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy

The previously reported bout between Alexis Rocha and Raul Curiel has been confirmed for December 14 at Toyota Arena in Ontario, California. The pair squares off in the scheduled for 10 rounds bout at welterweight. The contest serves as the main event live on DAZN.

Rocha (25-2, 16 KOs) is coming off the win by unanimous decision against Santiago Dominguez in July. In March, the 27-year-old southpaw stopped Fredrick Lawson in seven rounds. With the victory, the Santa Ana native returned to winning ways, after suffering the defeat by knockout in the sixth round against Giovani Santillan last October.

“I’ve seen Raul Curiel through the years and not once did he mention my name,” Alexis Rocha said. “After my last loss he was suddenly interested in fighting me. If he thinks I’ve lost a step, or somehow an easy fight now, he’s in for a rude awakening. I look forward to making a statement and showing the world what I’m capable of.”

Mexico’s unbeaten 28-year-old Curiel (15-0, 13 KOs) won 10 of his last fights inside the distance. This includes the first-round KO against Jorge Marron Jr last time out in April and the eighth-round stoppage of Elias Diaz in January.

“The fans can expect a war,” Raul Curiel said. “I am going to prepare well so I can put on a great show. This is going to be the most important fight in my career so far. I know Alexis is a great fighter, a good opponent, and will show up prepared as well. I am focused on Alexis, and if I can beat him, I know that it will open my opportunity to fight for a world championship.”

The matchups featured on the Rocha vs Curiel undercard are expected to be announced shortly.

Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

Latest News

View all
Newsletter
Leave your comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognized professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.

Got a tip?
We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.
Send a tip
Newsletter
Get top stories directly in your inbox.
© 2024 Fightmag®, ISSN 2652-5097.