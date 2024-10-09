Alexis Rocha looks to make statement, Raul Curiel targets world title shot

The previously reported bout between Alexis Rocha and Raul Curiel has been confirmed for December 14 at Toyota Arena in Ontario, California. The pair squares off in the scheduled for 10 rounds bout at welterweight. The contest serves as the main event live on DAZN.

Rocha (25-2, 16 KOs) is coming off the win by unanimous decision against Santiago Dominguez in July. In March, the 27-year-old southpaw stopped Fredrick Lawson in seven rounds. With the victory, the Santa Ana native returned to winning ways, after suffering the defeat by knockout in the sixth round against Giovani Santillan last October.

“I’ve seen Raul Curiel through the years and not once did he mention my name,” Alexis Rocha said. “After my last loss he was suddenly interested in fighting me. If he thinks I’ve lost a step, or somehow an easy fight now, he’s in for a rude awakening. I look forward to making a statement and showing the world what I’m capable of.”

Mexico’s unbeaten 28-year-old Curiel (15-0, 13 KOs) won 10 of his last fights inside the distance. This includes the first-round KO against Jorge Marron Jr last time out in April and the eighth-round stoppage of Elias Diaz in January.

“The fans can expect a war,” Raul Curiel said. “I am going to prepare well so I can put on a great show. This is going to be the most important fight in my career so far. I know Alexis is a great fighter, a good opponent, and will show up prepared as well. I am focused on Alexis, and if I can beat him, I know that it will open my opportunity to fight for a world championship.”

The matchups featured on the Rocha vs Curiel undercard are expected to be announced shortly.