Tom Nolan vs Alex Reyes set for UFC 305 card in Perth, Australia

The first bout featured on the UFC 305 fight card has been reportedly set, pitting Tom Nolan against Alex Reyes. The MMA event airs live from RAC Arena in Perth, Australia on Saturday, August 17 (ET). The pair squares off in the three-rounder at lightweight.

Tom Nolan (7-1) of Brisbane, Australia targets his second straight victory. The 24-year-old Dana White’s Contender Series alumni is fresh off the win via first-round TKO against Victor Martinez at UFC Vegas 92 in May.

Alex Reyes (13-4) lost two of his previous bouts via stoppage in the first round. The 37-year-old of Hollywood, California was stopped by Charlie Campbell last September and Mike Perry six years before.

The Nolan vs Reyes clash was first reported by “From The Stands” via post on X. The promotion is yet to confirm the matchup.

The local UFC 305 date in Australia is Sunday, August 18.