Caroline Dubois vs Maira Moneo joins Chelli-Simpson undercard

Caroline Dubois is set for her next fight on August 3 against Maira Moneo. The contest takes place at Oakwell Stadium in Barnsley, England. The pair battles it out on the card topped by Zak Chelli vs Callum Simpson.

Unbeaten Dubois (9-0, 5 KOs) makes her second ring appearance for the year. The 23-year-old British southpaw scored a unanimous decision against Miranda Reyes in February and retained her IBO lightweight belt on the Buatsi vs Azeez undercard in London.

“I’m ready to announce myself on the big stage,” Caroline Dubois said. “I want to be world champion. I want to be fighting for world titles against the likes of Rhiannon Dixon, Beatriz Ferreira and Katie Taylor. I want to unify the division. I want to be undisputed and then I want to move up in weight.”

“I want to go all the way and to do something that has never been done before. I want to transform the sport of female boxing and to change the way it’s viewed to make sure it gets the respect it deserves.”

“Moneo is a fight that can propel me to the next level. She’s game, she’s tough and she believes she’s going to win. She is going to bring that South American mentality, tenacity and energy. She has a lot of experience. She’s had a lot of fights so I don’t think she’s going to be overawed. She’s going to be aggressive and non-stop punching and I’m ready and I’m excited for that.”

“Every time I step in the ring, I want to do damage. I want to excite people. I want people to say: ‘Wow, that Caroline Dubois, she’s something special!’ I want my name to be in their minds and on their lips. Whether it’s a knockout or a ten round beatdown, I want to be the standout performance of the night, and on August 3rd, I’m coming to steal the show.”

“After this fight, I will be on a collision course with Katie Taylor. I will be the interim champion, her mandatory and unless she vacates, we’re fighting next!”

Riding an eight-fight winning streak, Moneo (14-1, 3 KOs) brings to the ring her interim WBC 135-pound title. The 31-year-old native of Uruguay earned a UD against Lizbeth Crespo last time out in December 2023.

“I am looking forward to coming to the UK to fight Caroline Dubois,” Maira Moneo said. “She is a very good fighter, and deserves my respect, but she has never faced anyone like ‘La Panterita’. I will show her why I’m the interim 135 lbs champion. I promise, I will be bringing the belts back home to Uruguay and Argentina with me.”

In the main event, London’s Zak Chelli (15-2-1, 7 KOs) goes up against local Callum Simpson (14-0, 10 KOs). The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds at super middleweight. Chelli’s British and Commonwealth straps are on the line.

The event airs live on Sky Sports in the UK. The U.S. broadcast is available on Peacock.