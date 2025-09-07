Canelo vs Crawford: Five fights set for Public Workout

The bout between Bek Nurmaganbet and Steven Sumpter, along with other matchups, is set for the Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford Public Workout. The event – held during Fight Week – takes place at BleauLive Theater at Fontainebleau Las Vegas on Wednesday, September 10. The pair square off at super middleweight.

Unbeaten 27-year-old southpaw Nurmaganbet (14-0, 12 KOs) of Kazakhstan won his previous bout in April by TKO in the first round against Encarnacion Diaz. 31-year-old Sumpter (11-1-1, 9 KOs) of Lawrence, MA, stopped Janer Gonzalez and Victor Hugo Exner this year, bouncing back from a defeat against Najee Lopez last July.

Another super middleweight bout features Brayan Leon Salgado (8-0, 7 KOs) of Cuba against Devontae McDonald (8-5, 2 KOs) of Wenatchee, WA. A flyweight contest pits Mikie Tallon (9-0, 1 KO) of the UK against Mexico’s Christian Robles (9-3, 4 KOs).

Also on the card is a heavyweight contest between Yoandy Toirac (3-0, 3 KOs) of Cuba and Skylar Lacy (8-1-2, 6 KOs) of Indianapolis, IN. Additionally, Abdullah Darkazanly (1-0) of Syria and Kody Koboski (4-2, 4 KOs) of Ventura, CA, clash at super welterweight.

The Canelo vs Crawford Public Workout fights are held a day before The Underdog, taking place at Fontainebleau Las Vegas on Thursday, September 11. In the main event, Anthony Olascuaga (9-1, 6 KOs) of Los Angeles, CA, defends his WBO flyweight title against Juan Carlos Camacho (19-1, 8 KOs) of Puerto Rico.

Saul “Canelo” Alvarez (62-2-2, 39 KOs) and Terence “Bud” Crawford (41-0, 31 KOs) face off on Saturday, September 13. The event takes place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Mexico’s Canelo puts his undisputed super middleweight title on the line, while Crawford of Omaha, NE, looks to claim all major belts in his third division. The highly anticipated bout airs live on Netflix.