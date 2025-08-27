Canelo vs Crawford: Fight Week schedule, ‘Countdown’ release & Key Art

The Fight Week schedule for Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford has been set, along with the key art and release date for the Countdown documentary series. The two fighters square off on Saturday, September 13, live on Netflix from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.
Mexico’s Canelo Alvarez (62-2-2, 39 KOs) defends his undisputed super middleweight title for the first time during his second reign. Undefeated two-weight undisputed champion Terence Crawford (41-0, 31 KOs) from Omaha, NE, aims to conquer his third division.
The Canelo vs Crawford Fight Week kicks off on Tuesday, September 9, with the Grand Arrival. Open workouts, the final press conference, and the weigh-in follow, leading up to the final night.
Here is the full schedule:
- Tuesday, September 9 – Grand Arrival at Fontainebleau
- Wednesday, September 10 – Open workout at Fontainebleau
- Thursday, September 11 – Press conference at T-Mobile Arena
- Friday, September 12 – Weigh-in at T-Mobile Arena
- Saturday, September 13 – Fight Night at Allegiant Stadium
Countdown: Canelo vs Crawford
Countdown: Canelo vs Crawford is set to release in the U.S. on September 4, 2025, at 3:00 AM ET, on Netflix. The documentary series takes viewers behind the scenes of the fighters’ training camps and personal lives as they prepare for their highly anticipated showdown.
The directors are Tim Mullen and Jackie Decker. The narrators are Josh Brolin (English) and Diego Luna (Spanish).
Additionally, the Key Art for the event was released on Wednesday, along with the official trailer.