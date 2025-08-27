Canelo vs Crawford: Fight Week schedule, ‘Countdown’ release & Key Art

The Fight Week schedule for Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford has been set, along with the key art and release date for the Countdown documentary series. The two fighters square off on Saturday, September 13, live on Netflix from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Mexico’s Canelo Alvarez (62-2-2, 39 KOs) defends his undisputed super middleweight title for the first time during his second reign. Undefeated two-weight undisputed champion Terence Crawford (41-0, 31 KOs) from Omaha, NE, aims to conquer his third division.

The Canelo vs Crawford Fight Week kicks off on Tuesday, September 9, with the Grand Arrival. Open workouts, the final press conference, and the weigh-in follow, leading up to the final night.

Here is the full schedule:

Tuesday, September 9 – Grand Arrival at Fontainebleau

Wednesday, September 10 – Open workout at Fontainebleau

Thursday, September 11 – Press conference at T-Mobile Arena

Friday, September 12 – Weigh-in at T-Mobile Arena

Saturday, September 13 – Fight Night at Allegiant Stadium

Countdown: Canelo vs Crawford

Countdown: Canelo vs Crawford is set to release in the U.S. on September 4, 2025, at 3:00 AM ET, on Netflix. The documentary series takes viewers behind the scenes of the fighters’ training camps and personal lives as they prepare for their highly anticipated showdown.

The directors are Tim Mullen and Jackie Decker. The narrators are Josh Brolin (English) and Diego Luna (Spanish).

Canelo vs Crawford Key Art | Courtesy of Netflix © 2025

Additionally, the Key Art for the event was released on Wednesday, along with the official trailer.