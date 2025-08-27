Subscribe
Video: Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford – Official Trailer

Canelo defends his undisputed super middleweight title against two-division undisputed champion Crawford, live on Netflix in mid-September

Watch the official promo video for Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford as the two champions approach their highly anticipated bout. Mexico’s two-time undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo defends his title against two-division undisputed champion Crawford of Omaha, NE, on September 13. The event airs live on Netflix from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

